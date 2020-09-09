Ethiopia’s Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy’s federal gov’t

Officials holding polls warn that any federal government intervention would amount to a ‘declaration of war’.

Tigray region
Voters at a polling station during Tigray’s regional elections in the city of Mekele, Ethiopia [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

(Aljazeera) — Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region held regional elections on Wednesday, defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa’s second-most populous country.

Tigray officials, holding polls for the 190-seat regional parliament, warned that any intervention by the federal government would amount to a “declaration of war”.

They objected to the postponement of the national and regional elections, originally scheduled for August, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the extension of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s time in office.

“The vote went very well, as of now 85 percent of registered voters had cast their ballots,” said Getachew Reda, spokesman of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which for many years was the only party in the region and is expected to gain a majority, challenged by Abiy’s Prosperity Party and the new Tigray Independence Party.

Getachew said results will be announced by September 13.

On Saturday, Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament, which mediates constitutional disputes, ruled that the polls for regional parliaments and other positions were unconstitutional.

While Abiy has ruled out military intervention, there are fears that any punitive measures by the federal government could further escalate tensions.

The Tigray defiance of the federal government is the latest challenge to the administration of Abiy, who is struggling to hold together a federation that stitches Ethiopia’s 80-plus ethnic groups into a nation.

Why Tigray matters

Tigray has dominated Ethiopian politics since the region’s governing party, the TPLF, led an armed struggle to remove the communist Derg government in 1991.

Leaders from the ethnic group, which makes up only 6 percent of Ethiopia’s 110 million population, went on to dominate Ethiopia’s politics for nearly 30 years.

But that ended after anti-government protests swept Abiy to power in 2018.

Some 2.7 million people in the Tigray region are expected to cast their votes at more than 2,600 polling stations, regional election officials said.

A regional broadcaster, Tigray TV, showed voters lining up in the early hours on Wednesday.

Two residents of the regional capital, Mekelle, told The Associated Press there was tight security in the city and surrounding areas, with motorcycles and auto rickshaws banned from the city as of Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Ethiopian security officials prevented a dozen people, including four journalists and a senior think-tank analyst, from flying to Tigray to cover the vote.

Separately, a non-governmental organisation told AP they had been barred from observing the election “for no sufficient reason”. The group, Seb Hidri, said the TPLF was behind the ban.

Previous articleCan Tigray’s election serve as a beacon of Ethiopian democracy?

Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say

English Admin - 1
Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote, passengers say ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - At least 12 people, including four journalists and a senior...
Read more

Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle

English Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s reform rollback creates a vicious circle By Mebratu Kelecha, September 7, 2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appears unable to oversee a democratic shift, primarily as...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 10
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia’s Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy’s federal gov’t

Admin - 0
Ethiopia's Tigray region holds vote, defying Abiy's federal gov't Officials holding polls warn that any federal government intervention would amount to a 'declaration of war'. (Aljazeera)...
View Post
English

Can Tigray’s election serve as a beacon of Ethiopian democracy?

Admin - 0
Can Tigray’s election serve as a beacon of Ethiopian democracy? By Abreha Gebrearegawi Hagos, September 9, 2020 Tigray’s election shows not just the possibility of holding...
View Post
English

Tigray vote puts Ethiopia on edge after months of violence

Admin - 1
Tigray vote puts Ethiopia on edge after months of violence Abiy’s ‘pan-Ethiopianist’ agenda tested as region defies election’s postponement with own ballot Andres Schipani in Addis...
View Post
English

Tampa Protesters Seek to Raise Awareness of Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia

Admin - 0
Tampa Protesters Seek to Raise Awareness of Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia By Adria Iraheta Tampa, Sep 7, 2020 TAMPA, Fla. (Bay News 9)-- Protesters gathered Monday...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES

Can Tigray’s election serve as a beacon of Ethiopian democracy?

Admin - 0