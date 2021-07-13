EXTREMELY ALARMING ATTENTION FOR OROMO INTELLECTUALS

Under the disguise of designing new curriculum and developing new textbooks, the Ministry of Education is repeating the history of Amharanization/Ethiopianization of the education system movement of the 1950s.

The so called Oromoo intellectuals from universities who are taking part in this evil work just for earning money should know that they are accountable and responsible for whatever consequences that might follow.

It should be recalled that a number of Oromoo heroes and heroines sacrificed and are scarifying their precious lives for OROMUUMMAA!

Kitaaba Haaraa Qopheesuuf Miiniisteeri Barnootaa fi Biiroon Barnoota Oromiyaa “Haayyoota” Oromoo Bishooftuuti Waliti Qabdee Jirti. Kitaabni Qophaa’u Hundinuu Waa’ee Saba (Orommuummaa) Dhisaani, Waan Itoophiyummaa Faarsuu Qofa Akka Qopheessan Ajjajni Babree Jira – it needs the at most attention now.