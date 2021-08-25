Flights between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, and arms transfers from Turkey

More on Turkey, Ethiopia:
An Ethiopian Airlines plane using a disguised call sign picked weapons from military airport in Corlu, Turkey. The plane flew back overnight to Addis. Cargo mainly drone munitions (Mam-L High explosive, anti-armor warhead)
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) August 25, 2021
Tigray war: A September offensive?
Addis plans to launch a National Dialogue in September. That is most likely when it plans to launch a new major offensive to retake Tigray with help from Eritrea.
Makes tactical sense.
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) August 25, 2021
Last night, "Silk Way West Airlines" flight #AZG4991 (Boeing 747-400 reg. 🇦🇿4K-SW800) flew from 🇦🇿Baku, Azerbaijan for 🇪🇹Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 5th time in about 3 weeks. https://t.co/YvEoOYNZbS pic.twitter.com/JAGz7bYGRJ
— Gerjon | חריון (@Gerjon_) August 25, 2021
Major escalation in Tigray war looming:
*Plane said carrying drone munitions from Turkey due in Addis
*Big Eritrean troop movements along Adigrat, Humera fronts
*PM Abiy made secret trip to Asmara Aug 18 to fine-tune plans for new joint offensive to retake Tigray
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) August 25, 2021
After Erdogan & Abiy signed military agreements, on Aug 20 drones & munitions were delivered on ETH3545, from Corlu Turkey’s military air base to Bole, then to Bishoftu Air Force base 2/2 @antonioguterres @rosemarierung @StateDept @EU_Commission @UNSC @UNHumanRights @hrw @amnesty
— peterbelayneh (@peterbelayneh) August 25, 2021
