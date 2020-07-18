Freedom is not free: From Dictatorship to Democracy

Freedom is not free: Extraction from “From Dictatorship to Democracy – A Conceptual Framework for Liberation”. Author: Gene Sharp.

Jaalataa Nagaroo, July 17, 2020

Dictatorship

Several dictatorships, often seen as firmly entrenched and impregnable proved unable to withstand the concerted political, economic, and social defiance of the people and have collapsed or stumbled when confronted by defiant and mobilized people.

The problem of dictatorships is deep, as dictators will repeatedly seek to impose their will upon the oppressed people.  In extreme cases, the social, political, economic, and even religious institutions of the society are deliberately weakened, subordinated, or even replaced by new regimented institutions used by the dictator to control the society. The population will often be atomized (turned into a mass of isolated individuals) unable to work together to achieve freedom, to confide in each other, or even to do much of anything at their own initiative.

The result is predictable: the population becomes weak, lacks self-confidence, and is incapable of resistance. People are often too frightened to share their hatred of the dictatorship and their hunger for freedom even with family and friends. People are often too terrified to think seriously of public resistance.

Simple acts of passive resistance may become insufficient to overcome the people’s fear to destroy the dictatorship. Constitutional and legal barriers, judicial decisions, and public opinion are normally ignored by dictators. Angry victims have sometimes organized to fight the brutal dictators with whatever capacity they could muster, despite the odds being against them.

When people become desperate, they tend to seek the intervention of foreign saviors. However, foreign saviors probably should not be trusted. A few harsh realities concerning reliance on foreign intervention need to be emphasized here:

  • Frequently, foreign states will tolerate or even positively assist, a dictatorship in order to advance their own economic or political interests.
  • Foreign states also may be willing to sell out an oppressed people instead of keeping pledges to assist their liberation at the cost of another objective.
  • Some foreign states will act against a dictatorship only to gain their own economic, political, or military control over the country.
  • The foreign states may become actively involved for positive purposes only if and when the internal resistance movement has already begun shaking the dictatorship, having thereby focused international attention on the brutal nature of the regime.

When one wants to bring down a dictatorship most effectively and with the least cost, then one has four immediate tasks:

  • One must strengthen the oppressed population themselves in their determination, self-confidence, and resistance skills;
  • One must strengthen the independent social groups and institutions of the oppressed people;
  • One must create a powerful internal resistance force and
  • One must develop a wise grand strategic plan for liberation and implement it skillfully.

Charles Stewart Parnell called out during the Irish strike campaign in 1879 and 1880:

“You must only rely upon your own determination . . . . [H]elp yourselves by standing together . . . strengthen those amongst yourselves who are weak . . . , band yourselves together, organize yourselves . . . and you must win . . .”.

Against a strong self-reliant force, given wise strategy, disciplined and courageous action, and genuine strength, the dictatorship will eventually crumble.

There are three major conclusions to the ideas sketched here:

  • Liberation from dictatorships is possible;
  • Very careful thought and strategic planning will be required to achieve it; and
  • Vigilance, hard work, and disciplined struggle, often at great cost, will be needed.

The oft quoted phrase “Freedom is not free” is true. No outside force is coming to give oppressed people the freedom they so much want. People will have to learn how to take that freedom themselves.

 

Previous articleWaraanni mootummaan lixa Oromiyaa harka keennaa jira
Next articleAjjeefamuu Artist Hacaaluu booda namoonni hidhaman 8000 ol tahuu

Dinqu Diayasa’s Properties Vandalized by Govt Sponsored Hooligans in Addis Ababa

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Dinqu Diayasa's Properties Vandalized by Govt Sponsored Hooligans in Addis Ababa #Breaking #News #Stand #Qeerroo #Power Qabeenya Oromoo waan taheef!!==== Finfinneetti Qabeenya Ummata oromoo kan tahe #RiftValleyUniversity dameewaan...
Read more

Oromo grand rally in WASHINGTON DC

English Admin - 0
Oromo grand rally in WASHINGTON DC - July 17, 2020
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 3
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 0
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Ajjeefamuu Artist Hacaaluu booda namoonni hidhaman 8000 ol tahuu

Admin - 0
Ajjeefamuu Artist Hacaaluu Hundeessaa booda namoonni hidhaman 8000 ol tahuu ragaan nu qaqqabe. [SQ-ADOOLESSA 17/2020) Mootummaan Dr Abiyyiin durfamu sirna nafxanyaa leellisuun beekamuu fibsirna nafxanyaa hundeen...
View Post
English

Freedom is not free: From Dictatorship to Democracy

Admin - 0
Freedom is not free: Extraction from “From Dictatorship to Democracy - A Conceptual Framework for Liberation”. Author: Gene Sharp. Jaalataa Nagaroo, July 17, 2020 Several dictatorships,...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Waraanni mootummaan lixa Oromiyaa harka keennaa jira

Admin - 0
Waraanni mootummaan lixa Oromiyaa harka keennaa jira Waraanni mootummaan lixa Oromiyaa keessatti bobbaafamee jiru Kan Agaaziin 12 keessatti argamu baay'inni isaanii 200 tahan WBO zoonii...
View Post
English

A killing in Ethiopia ignites a youth revolution in Minnesota

Admin - 0
‘I want people to know that the Oromo people are here’: A killing in Ethiopia ignites a youth revolution in Minnesota. Young protesters, who call...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Qeerroo Hacaaluu

Ajjeefamuu Artist Hacaaluu booda namoonni hidhaman 8000 ol tahuu

Admin - 0