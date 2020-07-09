Friday July 10, Oromo Global Peaceful Protest

Global

Previous articleAjjeechaa Haacaaluu: Mormii hawaasa Oromoo lafoo haga qilleensarraan

Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa

English Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa China, US, Turkey and Saudi Arabia vie for influence amid region’s renaissance By DAVID PILLING, July...
Read more

Perils of Negotiating With Ethiopian Rulers

English Admin - 2
Perils of Negotiating With Ethiopian Rulers (repost) By Worku Gadissa, November 20, 2018  “Woraabeechi si gatuu mannaa woraabeecha nyaatee lulluqachu woyaa” for mediation and reconciliation....
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Friday July 10, Oromo Global Peaceful Protest

Admin - 0
Friday July 10, Oromo Global Peaceful Protest
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Ajjeechaa Haacaaluu: Mormii hawaasa Oromoo lafoo haga qilleensarraan

Admin - 0
Ajjeechaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaa: Mormii hawaasa Oromoo lafoo haga qilleensarraan ﻿ Hawaasni Oromoo Awustiraaliyaa magaalaa Melborn keessa jiran haala amma dura hin baramneen xiyyaaraan gargaaramuun ergaa dabarsaa...
View Post
English

DR. ABIY: FRAGILE AND DROWNING IN HIS OWN THEORY

Admin - 0
DR. ABIY: FRAGILE AND DROWNING IN HIS OWN THEORY By Faisal A. Roble (WardheerNews) -- Within two years since he became the Prime Minister of Ethiopia,...
View Post
Amharic

TPLF Central Committee Statement on Abiy regime

Admin - 0
TPLF Central Committee Statement on Abiy regime
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Haacaaluu

Ajjeechaa Haacaaluu: Mormii hawaasa Oromoo lafoo haga qilleensarraan

Admin - 0