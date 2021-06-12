G7 in Cornwall: Thousands on streets and in sea for protests

(BBC) — Thousands of protesters brought streets to a standstill on the second day of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion marched through Falmouth in one of the biggest demonstrations of the day.

And cleaner seas campaigners Surfers Against Sewage held a paddle-out protest at a Falmouth beach.

Devon and Cornwall Police has tweeted its thanks to demonstrators for keeping protests peaceful.

The G7 summit is taking place in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, with international media based 27 miles (43km) away in Falmouth.

Behind the beach there was a van handing out free ice-creams stressing the need to vaccinate the whole world against Covid-19.