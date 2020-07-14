Global Oromo Interfaith Council – Memorial Service for Hacaalu

Previous articleOLF is the immune system of the Oromo nations
Stop Fascism from Taking Root in Ethiopia
Stop Fascism from Taking Root in Ethiopia To: The Federal Government of Germany Berlin, Friday Jul 10, 2020 - Oromo protests in bad weather The...
US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu’s Death
US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu's Death Voice of America, 13th July 2020 (Big News Network) -- Nearly two weeks after the slaying of a popular singer...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...