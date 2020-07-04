Haacaaluu Hundeessa’s Family Support, by MTA, USA

Former NTV Journalist Yassin Juma Arrested in Ethiopia
Former NTV Journalist Yassin Juma Arrested in Ethiopia By JOHN MBATI on 4 July 2020 (The Kenyans) -- Former NTV journalist and blogger Yassin Juma was reportedly arrested and detained...
The International Community Intervention on Ethiopian Political Crisis is Now!
The International Community Intervention on Ethiopian Political Crisis is Now Denge K. Garse, July 3, 2020 Ethiopia is a unique state in Africa that established itself...
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...