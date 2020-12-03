Gaalamootni Habashaa Waraana Sobaan Boo’aniif Argatan

Hearing at US Congress “The Unfolding Conflict in Ethiopia.”

Virtual hearing in the Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee is scheduled for this Thursday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM EST on the subject of “The Unfolding Conflict in Ethiopia.”

Subcommittee: Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations

Witnesses

Yoseph Badwaza

Senior Advisor, Africa

Freedom House

Ms. Susan Stigant

Director of Africa Program

United States Institute of Peace

Tsedale Lemma

Editor-in-Chief, Founder

Addis Standard Magazine

Ms. Lauren Ploch Blanchard

Specialist in African Affairs

Congressional Research Services