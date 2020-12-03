Gaalamootni Habashaa Waraana Sobaan Boo’aniif Argatan

Hearing at US Congress “The Unfolding Conflict in Ethiopia.”
Virtual hearing in the Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee is scheduled for this Thursday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM EST on the subject of “The Unfolding Conflict in Ethiopia.”
Subcommittee: Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations
Witnesses
Yoseph Badwaza
Senior Advisor, Africa
Freedom House
Ms. Susan Stigant
Director of Africa Program
United States Institute of Peace
Tsedale Lemma
Editor-in-Chief, Founder
Addis Standard Magazine
Ms. Lauren Ploch Blanchard
Specialist in African Affairs
Congressional Research Services