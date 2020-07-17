Hunger strike and call to your congressman/woman on Monday July 20, 2020

We ask all women and girls to be dressed in Oromo traditional (cultural) cloth today, July 17, 2020 at the protest rally at downtown DC.

Hi, my name is __________. I live in your [district][state]. I am very concerned about what is currently taking place in Ethiopia. I have family members, friends and colleagues in the country who are directly affected. Since June 30, 2020, the government of Ethiopia, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has cracked down on people protesting the murder of Oromo musician and activist Haacaaluu Hundeessaa. Security forces have 1) arrested prominent Oromo political leaders and journalists, including three U.S. citizens 2) killed hundreds of mourners and protesters, 3) detained thousands, 4) shut down the internet nationwide, and 5) ransacked and closed the only independent Oromo media outlet. I urge Senator/Representative________ to call for the immediate release of opposition leaders, journalists and thousands of peaceful mourners and protesters detained without due process, to reinstate the internet nationwide, and to protect freedom of the press. We also call for Congressional hearings on deteriorating conditions in Ethiopia. Thank you for passing my message to the Senator/Representative. I appreciate your time and consideration. I will follow up concerning this very pressing matter.

Starting today, I am on a hunger strike with my family; and thousands of other Oromo women are doing the same and praying to God for Oromos.

Note- We start the hunger strike on July 20th, the day we call our congressman or congresswoman. How long it lasts is up to the individuals.

Thanks

IOWO-International Oromo Women’s Organization