IMF encourages formation of Ethiopia creditor committee

July 6 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it “strongly encourages the swift formation” of a creditor committee for Ethiopia to enable timely debt relief.

The formation of the committee will help Ethiopia “create fiscal space for development spending and lower the risk of debt distress rating to ‘moderate’ by reprofiling debt service obligations,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source of below statement is IMF

At a Glance

2021 Projected Real GDP (% Change) : 2.0

2021 Projected Consumer Prices (% Change): 13.1

Country Population: 97.175 million

Date of Membership: December 27, 1945

Article IV/Country Report: January 28, 2020

Outstanding Purchases and Loans (SDR): 524.55 million (February 28, 2021)

Special Drawing Rights (SDR): 8.56 million

Quota (SDR): 300.7 million

Number of Arrangements since membership: 8