In step with the Oromo of Ethiopia

via Jon Williams and Lee Nacozy | July 29th, 2020

Oromo(Real Change News) — Members of the Ethiopian Oromo community in Seattle march on Yesler Way toward downtown July 24 in support of Black Lives Matter and solidarity against human rights violations in Ethiopia. Oromo people have been oppressed in their native land for generations by hostile regimes.

The protesters are calling for the resignation of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and echoing the political uprising there. Protest and violence have been ignited in Addis Ababa and other Ethiopian cities since the June 29 murder of activist, singer and political icon Hachalu Hundessa. Also, two Seattle residents — Yusuf Beshir and Redwan Aman — were in Ethiopia when the violence began and have been arrested and imprisoned. The local Oromo community is demanding justice and liberation for Beshir and Aman.

