Introduction to the Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC)

|Afar

WHO WE ARE (EANC):

The Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC) is an exiled Eritrean Afar political organization dedicated to self determination and self rule of Eritrean Afar people in their coastal homeland of Dankalia, Eritrea, where the indigenous Afar are subjected to marginalization, persecution and ethnic cleansing at the hands of the current Eritrean government. EANC is the voice of the Eritrean Afar people. EANC draws its mandate from the political and traditional Afar leaders, the leadership of Afar women and youth groups, the Eritrea Afar Diaspora and Eritrean-Afar refugees.

About our vision:

EANC aspires to establish a democratically elected Eritrean Afar state in Dankalia, Eritrea. Our vision is to foster a multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious democratic federation between pluralistic Eritrean societies founded on the principles of rule of law, fundamental rights and freedoms, equality of each nationality and respect for the human rights of all citizens of Eritrea.

About our mission:

Our mission is to prepare the necessary groundwork for a transitional phase leading to Eritrean Afar selfgovernment in the Afar home state of Dankalia within federated Eritrea; to develop the human capital of the Eritrean Afar people through education and sustainable economic growth; and the creation of an economic environment that respect indigenous rights of Afar nation and foreign policy that encourages fair international investment and development, peace and security in the region. [More on our mission]

    1. Exercise Afar people’s right to self-determination and to have the right to Self-government and autonomy in matters relating to our internal and local affairs, as well as ways and means for financing Afar autonomous functions.
    2. To preserve the rights of Eritrean Afar indigenous people in the region; preserve and promote Afar Language (Qafar-Af) as official language of Afar State, in Eritrea, to promote its impact on local economic development, while recognizing the cultural diversity of Eritrea and respect all of its ethnicities, its social, religious, economic, political and ecological factors.
    3. Create a governance model to grow the human capital of Eritrean Afar people by promoting and protecting democratic rights and freedoms, and fulfilling the human rights of women and men to ensure their economic, social and cultural well-being.
    4. End human rights violations against indigenous Afar in Eritrea, strive to end forcible displacement, illegal land, resources and cultural expropriations and enable the right of return and the reintegration for the displaced Eritrean Afar.
    5. Develop economic policies that give adequate attention to the empowerment of the Eritrean Afar people, end economic marginalization, poverty and contribute to the economic growth through trade and equitable employment.
      6. Encourage responsible natural resources policy that provides indigenous Afar the rights to land and resources, rights to dignity and promotion of economic aspirations and to motivate the investment in Afar education and health sector.
Eritrean Afar National Congress info@dankalia.org
P.O. Box 78046 Meriline www.dankalia.org
Ottawa, ON K2E 1B1- Canada Office 613-627 3273

