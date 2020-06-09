IOM Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants

COVID-19
OM medical staff training personnel at the Quarantine Centre in Addis Ababa. © IOM Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (relief web) – Thousands of irregular and undocumented migrants in Lebanon have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Many have begun to return home to Ethiopia.

Sewasew Gereme is among the returnees. She chose to return from Lebanon five months ago, at the onset of the pandemic, when she was dismissed by her employer.

“We lost our jobs, we struggled. Some of our friends fell ill,” she said. “Things in Beirut are currently bad, and it was getting to a point where our lives were at risk.”

Ethiopia received over 15,300 returnees since 1 April 2020:

4,440 from Sudan
3,700 from Djibouti
3,000 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
2,700 from Somalia
640 from Lebanon
1,000 from other countries (e.g. Kuwait)

Staff from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other humanitarian organizations facilitated the returnees’ arrival, directing them to handwashing facilities, and urging physical distancing to reduce risk of the disease being transmitted.

The migrants have been screened for symptoms of the disease and given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Ethiopia’s Public Health Institute. The majority are young women who were working in the Middle East, are all now in government-led quarantine centres.

IOM also is providing travel allowances for migrants to get back to their towns and villages across the country, after leaving quarantine.

“The quarantine centre is the most critical part of the journey for returning migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Milun Jovanovic, the Head of Operations at IOM Ethiopia. “We are doing our best to provide all the necessary items at quarantine centres together with the government and streamlining efforts by other UN agencies and non-governmental organizations.”

IOM is also distributing essential items PPE, bedding, sanitation products, and tents, donated by UNICEF, UNHCR, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Concern Worldwide, Action Aid, Samaritan’s Purse, and TT Shoe Factory, to quarantine centres. But, more returning migrants are expected in the country in the coming days and weeks, at a time when COVID-19 infection rates in Ethiopia are still rising.

“As per the UN resolution and the African Union communique, one of the ways to get COVID-19 under control is to restrict movement. The recommendation is to assist citizens where they are instead of moving them,” said Tsion Teklu, State Foreign Minister of Ethiopia.

An estimated 460,000 Ethiopians have migrated to the Gulf between 2008 and 2013. Hundreds of thousands of others have migrated through irregular channels, mainly via Yemen.

Previous articleKaayyoo jaallan qaqqaliin irratti wareegaman fiixan haa baasnu
Next articleOduu Gara Garaa, Waxabajjii 9, 2020

Shameless Humanity: Here in America, as in Ethiopia

English
Shameless Humanity: Here in America, as in Ethiopia A week ago, on Monday, May 25, 2020, we celebrated Memorial Day. What a memorable Memorial Day...
Read more

MIDROC is set to reopen: we welcome business, no polluter

English
MIDROC is set to reopen: we welcome business, no polluter By Ibsa A, June 8, 2020 Tom Gardner1 of the New Humanitarian wonderfully exposed the grim...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia: Double number of people in need this year

Ethiopia: Double number of people in need this year To address needs of 16.5M people, up from 7M, $506M earmarked for fight against coronavirus Addis Getachew,...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Gara Garaa, Waxabajjii 9, 2020

Oduu Gara Garaa, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 Dhiigni ilmaan Oromoo biyya kanatti dhiiga saree ta'e jira. Guyyaa har'aa waraanni Bilxiginnaan ummata keenya irratti bobbaaste obboleessa keenya saadiq...
View Post
English

IOM Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants

IOM Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants Addis Ababa (relief web) – Thousands of irregular and undocumented migrants in Lebanon have lost their...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Kaayyoo jaallan qaqqaliin irratti wareegaman fiixan haa baasnu

Kaayyoo jaallan qaqqaliin irratti wareegaman fiixan haa baasnu. Ayyaanaa Goobanaa irraa, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 Jaallan kaayyoo ilmaan saba keenyaa maaliif wareegamanii? Kaayyoo isaanii akka fiixa baasnuf...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post