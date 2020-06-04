Is Ethiopia sliding back to the dark days? (The East African) — The change in leadership in Ethiopia in 2018 heralded a new era that earned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed a Nobel Peace prize in 2019 for sweeping reforms that saw the release of thousands of political prisoners, and the return of opposition politicians from exile and registration of their political parties in the country.

Repressive laws such as the Anti-terrorism Proclamation Act, that had been used by past governments since 2009 to curtail civil liberties, were also repealed.

However, after the government opened up the democratic space giving rise to ethnic nationalism, inter-communal violence broke out in Oromo, Harar and Amhara regions as citizens sought to compensate for decades of marginalisation.

The flipside of the reforms is now contained in a report of research finding by Amnesty International, released on May 29. The findings claim that repression is creeping back into Ethiopia.

Amnesty says Ethiopian security forces, in an attempt to quell the inter-communal skirmishes, committed human-rights violations, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, detention, torture, detention of children on behalf of their families, burning and destruction of homes and livelihoods as well as forced relocations without allowing the evicted families to take their household items, including their stored food stocks.