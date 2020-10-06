Is Ethiopia’s Tigray region about to break away?

Leaders in the northern region of Tigray warn they will stop recognizing the federal government in Addis Ababa.

Leaders of Ethiopia’s Tigray region are stepping up their feud with the federal government led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

They say they will no longer recognize the administration in the capital, Addis Ababa, or its laws.

The warning came after the electoral commission delayed elections due in August because of the coronavirus emergency.

Tigray defied the federal government’s postponement order and went ahead with local elections, a move Abiy called “illegal”.

The argument is raising concerns Tigray’s leaders are laying the groundwork for the creation of a breakaway state.

