Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa

Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa

Caaltuu was born in the village of Abuuqee in esatern Hararge and grew up in the city of Dire Dawa.  As the oppression of the Oromo people by the military regime (Derg) became unbearable, she left her family and home and joined the Oromo struggle for freedom led by the Oromo Liberation Front OLF in 1986.

After completion of her training, Caaltuu was assigned she was assigned to the 22nd Cibiraa (Unit) of the OLF army stationed at Gobeellee in eastern Oromia and fought the Mengistu regime until its demise in 1991.

As the OLF participated in forming the Transitional Government of Ethiopia (TGE) in 1991, Caaltuu was stationed in Gubbaa Qoriichaa district in the OLF controlled region of western Hararge as a commander of an OLF sub-unit. However, the TPLF violated the peace agreement it had made with the OLF and opened an armed conflict against it in 1992. While defending bravely an OLF position, Caaltuu was severely wounded in one of her arms and leg and fell into the hands of the enemy. Her captors took her to a TPLF military camp known as the Awash Brigade and put her in prison there. After two months, because of outrageous torture in prison, and lack of treatment for the bullet wounds she had incurred in the war, Caaltuu was on the verge of losing her life. At that point, a sympathetic OPDO cadre pleaded and could sway his TPLF commander to send her to a clinic. She was sent to a hospital in the town of Ciroo for treatment under the watchful eyes of prison guards.

However, the Ciroo hospital was not equipped to give Caaltuu the treatment she needed. Therefore, Oromos who knew her situation ‘stole’ her from the hospital and took her to save her life.  In Finfinnee she was given treatment at the Black Lion Hospital commuting from Gullallee in disguise. Unfortunately, the OLF was forced to withdraw from the TGE and its office was closed in June 1992. Caaltuu was forced to leave Finfinnee and her medication was disrupted.

Caaltuu has never been well for the last 29 years, and the pain from her broken elbow has become unbearable with time. Since medical expertise to help Caaltuu is unavailable in Ethiopia, her doctors have advised her to seek treatment for prosthetic replacement, and for her unremitting pain and suffering abroad.

Caaltu has no means to pay for her medication which is estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars. Therefore, she is appealing to Oromos and others for help. We the undersigned have formed a committee to support Caaltuu and opened bank and Gofund accounts in her name given below. We Oromos owe Caaltuu and her like boundless gratitude for the sacrifices they have made to reestablish our freedom. We feel that it is our moral duty to support Aadde Caaltuu with what we can.

Caaltuu Support Committee:

  1. Prof. Mekuria Bulcha
  2. Prof. Guluma Gemeda
  3. Prof. Mohammed Hassen
  4. Obsa Hassan
  5. Arfaase Gammadaa
  6. Ammee Mumee
  7. Abdii Badhaadhaa
  8. Oromia Mohammad
  9. Hyder Galamsiyyii

Click goFundMe button to support Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa

Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa gabaabaatti

Caaltuun godina Harargee Baha magaalaa Malkaa Raafuu, Ganda Abbuqqee jedhamtu keessatti dhalatte. Haata’u malee, ijoollummaa ishii irraa kaaftee magalaa Dire Dhawaa ganda afata issaa keessatti guddatte.

Sirni Dargi miidhaa uumata Oromoo irraan gaha ture mormuuf qabsoo bilisummaa Oromoo ABOn geggeeffamu bara 1986 (lakk. Awuroppaa) Jibuutiitti deemte makamtee. Jibuutiitti irraa bara 1987 Zeyilaa deemtee leenjii waraanaa moora ABO magaalaa Booramaa, biyya Somaaliyaa keessatti fudhate.

Akkuma leenjii xumurratteen mooraa ABO magaalaa Hargeessa tureetti ramadamte. Waggaa tokkoo booda, waraanaa ABO magaalota Hargeessa fi Booramaa turani waliin Oromiyaa deebitee seenuun waraana ABO Gobeelle turetti makamte. Waraana ABO kan baha Oromiyaa ture keessaa Cibiraa-22ffaa tti ramadamuun hamma kufaatii mootummaa Dargiitti iddoo adda addaatti sochootee qabsoo hidhannoo geggeessaa turte.

Akkuma Dargiin kufeen cibirraa-22ffaa J/Yaadataa Bariisootiin durfamuu fi hogganoota ABO kan biros waliin kara Abboosaatiin Harargee dhiihaa magala Galamsoo seenuun yeroo cehumsaa keessa qabsoo irra turtee. Bara 1992 (lakk. Awuroppaa), Aanaa Gubbaa Qorichaa keessa lafa Bubbee jedhamutti, lola waraana Wayyaanee waliin taasifame irratti ajajjuu Haadha Muraasaa ta’uudhaan gootummaan diina dura dhaabate osoo lolchiisaa jirtu rasaasa diinaatiin harkaa fi miila ishee irra rukutamtee booji’amuudhaan harka diinaa seente.

Erga booji’amtee boodas buufata waraana Wayyaanee Birgeedii Hawaash jedhamee waamamu keessatti, odeefannoo dhaaba keetii kenni jechuun ji’a lamaaf miidhaa guddaan irra gahe. Rasaasaan bakka lama erga dhawamtee booda wallaansa dhabaan sadarka lubbu dhabuu eega geesse booda akka yaalamtuuf Hospitaala Ciroo geeffamtee achitti eegamaa turte.

Namooni Oromoo kan yaalii wallaansa dhabuu ishii hubatan, miliqsanii Hospitaalicha keessaa fuudhaani wajjira ABO Finfinnee tureetti geessanii achi irraa Hospitala Xiqur Anbasaatti dedeebitee otoo yalamaa jirtuu ABOn Mootummaa Cehumsaa keessaa bahe.

Rakkni cimaan ABO fi miseensota isaa irra gahee ture yaalumsi Caaltuus akka addaan citu godhe. Haala kanaan miidhaa qaamaa cimaa isheerra gahee turee irraa osoo hin fayyin yeroo dheeraaf dhukubsachaa jiraatti.

Caaltuun har’allee wallaansa dhabuudhaan rasaasa miila keessatti baattee halkanii guyyaa dhukkubsachaa jireenya itti fuftee jirti. Harki dhahame akkasuma taa’uu fi ka’uu dhorkuun rokkoo guddaa keessa jirti.
Shamarreen lubbuu ishii dabarsitee haqa saba ishiif falamuuf kennite kun hara’a yoo xiqqaate hakima deemtee laalaa mudate kana qabaneessu qabdi. Kunis gargaarsa keessan gaafata.

Waan dandeessaniin Caaltuu bira akka dhaabbataan isin kadhanna.

Komitee gargaarsa Caaltuu

1. Prof. Mekuria Bulcha
2. Prof. Guluma Gemeda
3. Prof. Mohammed Hassen
4. Dr. Obsa Hassan
5. Arfaase Gammadaa
6. Ammee Mumee
7. Abdii Badhaadhaa
8. Oromia Mohammad
9. Hyder Galamsiyyii

