Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

By Baz Ratner, July 20, 2020

LAKE TURKANA, Kenya (Reuters): Fishermen on the shores of Kenya’s Lake Turkana, the world’s biggest desert lake, have no doubt about what is to blame for their dwindling fish stocks: a giant hydroelectric dam built by Ethiopia on the River Omo, which feeds the lake.

Kenya Fishermen
Men construct a fishing boat on a beach at Lake Turkana, near the town of Kalokol, Turkana county, Kenya, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

“We are now seeing Nile perch stocks drastically reduce,” said fisherman Fitbo Lalukol. He says boats must sail much further out into the lake to get a good catch.

Officials at Ethiopia’s ministry of water, irrigation and energy did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment on the fishermen’s claims.

Complaints about the Omo dam have been overshadowed by another major water dispute, between Ethiopia and Egypt. Ethiopia is building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which Cairo says will strangle its lifeline, the Nile.

The government in Addis Ababa has said it needs the mega-dams to generate enough electricity for its population of 109 million, only about a third of whom have access to power.

But people who live around Lake Turkana, Kenya’s poorest region, say the power from Gibe 3 – which is nearly 250m high – is produced at their expense. Around 90 per cent of Lake Turkana’s water comes from the Omo river.

Data from the Unites States Department of Agriculture shows the lake’s water level dropped to 363m in 2016, when Gibe 3 opened, from 365m. Unseasonably heavy rains mean levels are back up, but fishermen fear that is only temporary.

“At one point you have the lake totally receding and no fish,” said Ikal Angelei, a local environmental activist.

Angelei said Kenya and Ethiopia need to share resources so poor communities aren’t left behind.

“The local community has to be involved in this whole process, both for conservation and economic value,” she said.

Source: Reuters/kv

Previous articleEthiopia – Eritrea peace deal reviewed as Abiy visits Afwerki
Next articleSomaliland calls for dialogue between Ethiopia and Egypt over Nile dam

Ethiopian Rebel Group Denies Role in Singer’s Death

English Admin - 0
Ethiopian Rebel Group Denies Role in Singer’s Death By Simegnish Yekoye, July 17, 2020 (VOA News) -- While Ethiopia’s government is blaming the insurgent Oromo Liberation...
Read more

Four Oromo youth shot in Washington DC by Neftenya after Protests

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 1
Four Oromo youth shot in Washington DC by Neftenya after Grand Oromo Protests As a DC based organization, we are shocked & highly disappointed...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 4
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Pandemic spells doom for Ethiopia’s chicken farmers

Admin - 0
Pandemic spells doom for Ethiopia’s chicken farmers as 650,000 birds culled By  Jerry Omondi, July 20, 2020 (Africa CGTN) -- As COVID-19 numbers continue to balloon by...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu tarkaanfii WBO ZK godiina Gujii lixaa 19 / 07 / 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu tarkaanfii WBO ZK godiina Gujii lixaa 19 / 07 / 2020 Irree fi gachaana ummata oromoo wbon ZK godiina Gujii lixaa keessa socho'u waraana...
View Post
English

Somaliland calls for dialogue between Ethiopia and Egypt over Nile dam

Admin - 0
Somaliland calls for dialogue between Ethiopia and Egypt over Nile dam By Staff Reporter, Garowe online, July 20, 2020 HARGEISA, Somalia (GAROWE ONLINE) -- Somaliland has...
View Post
English

Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

Admin - 0
Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam By Baz Ratner, July 20, 2020 LAKE TURKANA, Kenya (Reuters): Fishermen on the shores of Kenya's Lake...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 4
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Pandemic

Pandemic spells doom for Ethiopia’s chicken farmers

Admin - 0