Killing of Doctors Without Borders Staff in Tigray
PRESS STATEMENT
NED PRICE, DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON
JUNE 25, 2021
(U.S. Department of State) — We are appalled and deeply saddened to learn about the horrific killings of three Doctors Without Borders staff members in Ethiopia’s Tigray region today. Attacks on humanitarian workers are indefensible and must end immediately. We call for an independent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held accountable for these killings. The Government of Ethiopia ultimately bears full responsibility for ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers and free and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance. A cessation of hostilities is essential to ensure that humanitarian workers can safely assist citizens, prevent further suffering, and address the myriad challenges, including famine.
