Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane

Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The leader of the rebellious forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region told Reuters in a text message that his forces had shot down an Ethiopian military plane on Sunday and captured the pilot, a day after the government announced its military operation in the region was over.

Debretsion Gebremichael said in a message that the pilot “was on a mission to bomb”.

There was no immediate comment from the Ethiopian government or military. The government has previously said it only bombs military targets.

Claims from all sides have been difficult to verify as phone and internet links to Tigray have been down and access has been tightly controlled since fighting erupted on Nov. 4 between Ethiopian troops and the Tigrayan forces. (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Frances Kerry)

Previous articleIntroduction to the Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC)

Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray

English Admin - 1
Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray Some see ‘ethnic federalism’ and a ‘nation of nations’ as the country’s salvation, others as...
Read more

Unflinching Anti-Terrorism Stand Remains a Core Policy of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA)

English Admin - 0
Unflinching Anti-Terrorism Stand Remains a Core Policy of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) By Worku Burayu (PhD), November 26, 2020 Let the Ethiopian peoples, AU, US,...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane

Admin - 0
Leader of Tigray forces says they shot down Ethiopian military plane NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The leader of the rebellious forces in Ethiopia's Tigray...
View Post
English

Introduction to the Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC)

Admin - 0
Introduction to the Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC) WHO WE ARE (EANC): The Eritrean Afar National Congress (EANC) is an exiled Eritrean Afar political organization dedicated...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oromo Scholars and Professionals Letter To Members of the United Nations Security Council.

Falmataa - 0
November 24, 2020 From:  Oromo Scholars and Professionals To:      Members of the United Nations Security Council (UN SC), 2020/2021 C/o    Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King.    ...
View Post
English

OGF Letter to The United Nations Security Council’s decision to intervene in the ongoing war in Ethiopia

Admin - 0
OGF Letter to The United Nations Security Council’s decision to intervene in the ongoing war in Ethiopia RE: The United Nations Security Council’s decision to...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post