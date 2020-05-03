Sunday, May 3, 2020
Madagascar Launches Africa’s Herbal Remedy Cure From Covid-19

Madagascar

(Africa) — The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina officially launched a local herbal remedy believed can prevent and cure patients suffering from COVID-19.

The herbal remedy has been developed by Congolese Doctor, Dr. Jerome Munyagi  in partnership with the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID Organics. President Andry Rajaolina presented the remedy to the press on Monday.

COVID Organics contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against malaria.  In other parts of Africa, Artemisia is cultivated in Cameroon, Kenya,Ethiopia, South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – all in high-altitude regions and/or regions with a pronounced cool period.

“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Madagascar,” the president said.

The herbal remedy, COVID-organics is mandatory for children returning to school. President Rajaolina said Monday that it had cured two COVID-19 cases.

“The Covid-Organics will be distributed free of charge to our most vulnerable compatriots and sold at very low prices to others. All profits will be donated to IMRA to finance scientific research,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“I’m convinced that, in fact history will prove us, but today there are already two cases that have been cured with the Covid-organics, but we’ll actually see what happens next.”

“Covid Organics will be used in profilaxis, i.e. preventive, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative, other clinical studies are currently underway,” he stressed at the launch.

As of May 1st, Madagascar’s case stats stood at 128 cases of which 92 had recovered with no deaths.

