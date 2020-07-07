(Argus Leader) — When 9-year-old Mubarak heard of the death of one of his favorite singers, he was devastated.

The Sioux Falls boy with ties to Ethiopia had met the popular and influential Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa just a few years ago at a soccer game in Minnesota. News of Hundessa’s death has thrust forward political unrest in Ethiopia and rattled Oromo communities, including those who live in Sioux Falls.

“I was very sad,” he said, adding that his uncle is in Africa now, and that he can’t call him because networks there have been shut down.