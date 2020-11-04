National Defense Forces Given Order to “Start Military Offensive Against TPLF”: PM Abiy Ahmed

NATIONAL DEFENSE FORCES

Addis Abeba, November 04/2020 (Addis Standard)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has just announced that the National Defense Forces (ENDF), led by a command post, is given order to start military offensive against TPLF in Tigray regional state.PM Abiy claimed TPLF “took measures” and “tried to rob the Northern Command.” He also claimed TPLF “opened war through Dashlah”.

The Northern Command is based  in Mekelle.

“The government tried to avoid war, but war can’t not be avoided by one side,” PM Abiy said.

“Led by a Command Post, our National Defense Forces (ENDF) is given order to discharge its responsibility to save the country. The last point of the red line is crossed; to save the country the use of force has become the last alternative.”
The Prime Minister called on the Ethiopian people “to follow the situation calmly, monitor possible localized flare ups, and to stand with the national army.”

Previous articleWBOn Haqa Uummataf Du’uu Malee Uummata Ajjesuuf Kaayyoo hin Qabu

Abiy Ahmed’s campaign against Oromo: a new Red Terror?

English Admin - 0
Abiy Ahmed’s campaign against Oromo: a new Red Terror? The lack of judicial integrity and the increasing use of violence against citizens bodes ill for...
Read more

Oromo Activists Support Letter from U.S. Senate to Secretary Pompeo calling for U.S Action in Ethiopia

English Admin - 0
Oromo Activists Support Letter from U.S. Senate to Secretary Pompeo calling for U.S Action in Ethiopia U.S. Senators join members of the House of Representatives'...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

National Defense Forces Given Order to “Start Military Offensive Against TPLF”: PM Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 0
National Defense Forces Given Order to “Start Military Offensive Against TPLF”: PM Abiy Ahmed Addis Abeba, November 04/2020 (Addis Standard) - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

WBOn Haqa Uummataf Du’uu Malee Uummata Ajjesuuf Kaayyoo hin Qabu

Admin - 0
WBOn Haqa Uummataf Du’uu Malee Uummata Ajjesuuf Kaayyoo hin Qabu Damee Boruu: Sadaasa 3, 2020 Konoonel Abiyi haliayyaa irraa utaaluuf qophii xumuratee jira. Kan nama gadisiisu...
View Post
English

How Eritreans view Abiy and Isaias’ regional integration venture

Admin - 0
How Eritreans view Abiy and Isaias’ regional integration venture By Mebrahtu Ateweberhan, November 2, 2020 Suspicions are growing in Eritrea about the intentions of the two...
View Post
English

Oromo Self-determination Need, Obsolete or Inherent!  

Admin - 0
Oromo Self-determination Need, Obsolete or Inherent!   By Gizaw Tasissa (PhD), November 2, 2020 Self-determination is popular but seems challenged by counter parts of itself, i.e....
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
View Post