ODUU HATATTAMAA OFFICIAL VIDEO

July 10, 2021


All the artists who were jailed with Felmeta Kebede have been released.
The main reason for all this results is no secret. The Oromo people have given up on a peaceful struggle and chose the road of Jal Maro in an unexpected way.

