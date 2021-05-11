OGF: A national call to all citizens of Oromia!

Oromia Global Forum 6909 Laurel Ave, Suite 5219

Tacoma Park, MD 20913

Email:oromiaglobalforum@gmail.com

Web Site: https://ogfonline.org/

Phone: 612-483-0161

Date: May 9, 2021

Subject: Statement on the Upcoming Sham Election in Ethiopia

To: The Oromo People

All Oromo Communities in the Diaspora

All Oromo Media Outlets

All Oromo Activists

All Friends of the Oromo people

Dhagahii dhageessisi, Iyyii iyya dabarsi!

We, members of Oromia Global Forum (OGF) – a global coalition of Oromo Civic, Professional, and Faith-based organizations, strongly advise our Oromo people to boycott Ethiopia’s upcoming sham election. The Oromo people have paid a heavy price in the uprising that propelled Abiy Ahmed to the premiership in 2018. Abiy promised to facilitate a transition that could lead to free and fair elections. However, instead of transition to democracy, Abiy gave you tensions, conflicts, political arrests, deaths, rapes, displacements, destruction of property, and exile. Particularly, he targeted the Oromo nation and carried the brunt of his cruel, neo-neftegna fascistic policies that have no room for reconciliation and redress of past injustices.

In the name of making peace through opening the political space, Abiy lured the Oromo Liberation Front into the country, poisoned its ex-fighters, imprisoned its leaders including Abdi Ragassa, Col. Gemechu Ayana, Mikael Boran, Kenesa Ayana, and many more. Likewise, Abiy imprisoned leaders of the Oromo Federalist Congress including Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Garba, Dejene Tafa, Hamza Adane, and others. He closed the offices of these parties all over the country, completely impaired their freedom of movement, and disrupted their interactions with their constituents. All independent Oromo Media are closed. Their properties are illegally robbed. Their journalists, management, and administrative staff members either imprisoned or forced to exile.

For over three years, Oromia is suffering under cruel martial rule (military rule), where Oromians are indiscriminately killed without due process of the law. Basic democratic rights such as freedom of expression, association, and movement are severely curtailed. Free movement of people is completely impeded in Oromia, even between neighbors, let alone between villages, districts, or zones. The Oromo have no right to express their views, nor do they have a party that represents them in the upcoming sham election.

THEREFORE, we members of Oromia Global Forum (OGF) call upon our people, NOT to take part in, and boycott the upcoming sham elections, because:

Abiy Ahmed has never addressed the fundamental questions that our children, the Qeerroo and Qarree,

have died for in the years of protests before he came to power. You demanded equality, dignity, self-rule, and control over your resources. Abiy promised to address all these and transition to a democratic process. Instead, during his three years in office, Abiy has imposed military command post on your cities and villages; converted historic sites and schools to prisons and military camps; declared war on you and your children; abused your mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, brothers, husbands; and destroyed your livelihood, cattle and crops. He has condemned you to deaths and sufferings of historic proportion, unseen under any of his repressive predecessors, even excelled his mentors – the TPLF, who tormented you for the 27-years. Knowing that he would lose the election in Oromia, Abiy Ahmed harassed, jailed, and killed members of your parties, the OLF and OFC, which truly represent you and sacrificing their lives to protect you. He closed their offices and cut off their communications with you. This means that you have no representative parties to vote for in this election. This is not a democratic election; it is a shameless effort where one man wants to crown himself and benefit his cronies. But you have the right and opportunity to reject it by dissociating yourself from his senseless cruelty. Abiy Ahmed and his neftegna lackeys killed, imprisoned, and exiled your representatives and they are shamelessly asking you to vote for them, in the complete absence (imprisonment) of your own representatives. For you, this is adding insult to an injury. By participating in the sham election, you would give legitimacy to Abiy’s illegitimate party, the Prosperity Party, and its lackeys like Ezema, Baldaras, NaMA (ABN), and several other smaller parties to claim false victory in Oromia and enable them to continue to kill you. Be warned, that all these neftegna parties aspire to restore, reimpose and instill Amhara supremacy and nafxanya interests as their parents and grandparents did in the past. Given the opportunity, Abiy Ahmed and his neftagna supporters are aiming to dismantle Oromia and destroy Oromummaa and roll back the nafxanya-gabbar system that condemned your fathers and forefathers to landlessness and servitude. The consequences of fake election and false victory by any neftegna party in Ethiopia would be most devastating for the Oromo people, because:

7.1 It poses an existential threat to the Oromo nation and Oromummaa as given to you by your Creator.

7.2 Using the fake elections and false victories, all neftegna parties would immediately declare genocidal war on the Oromo nation, take control over Oromia, take away your land and give it to settlers whom they will encourage to migrate to Oromia and kill you.

7.3 Most importantly, they will destroy the fundamentals of your identity (Oromummaa) including the use of your language and practice of your culture.

7.4 If these neftegna parties control the federal government, their new federal parliament would immediately convene and take the following measures, that would destroy your identity and threaten your very existence as a nation, at its core:

7.4.1 Remove the current multinational constitution & replace it with a pro-monarchy, system of one-man rule.

7.4.2 Abolish the federal structure by destroying Oromia and regional states of other nations.

7.4.3 Declare the supremacy and domination of one ethnic group (the Amhara) and declare Amharic as the national language of the empire, outlawing the use of Afaan Oromo for official and educational purposes in Oromia.

8. Finally, we would like to request the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union, the Arab League, the United States, and all other governments to seriously consider their stand regarding the sham election in Ethiopia, and urgently act to stop Abiy Ahmed’s clique from taking the country down to the path of violent disintegration and civil war, which shall have tremendous regional and international security and humanitarian consequences.

Reject this sham election outrightly and stay away from it. Voting in this election is suicidal!

Sincerely,

Oromia Global Forum (OGF)