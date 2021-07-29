OLA captures a notorious killer, Abera Buno, Gujii Zone Administrator

It has been known that monster Abera Buno, Guji Zone President, had direct contact with Abiy Ahmed to hunt WBO and its supporters. He burned down so many villages and houses of Guji farmers and killed innocent people including children. If this news is true, the innocent blood of Guji Oromo who were killed in the past three years will get justice.

Why Abera Buno is making himself so busy to organize another round Janjaweed Militia in Guji? pic.twitter.com/nDXGb0qmr2 — Lammi Begna (@LammiBegna) September 21, 2019