OLA has taken over ‘Settlements under the Eastern Guji’



(Ogaden Media) — The Oromo Liberation Army Armay OLA said today that they have taken over ‘settlements under the Eastern Guji’ of Oromia region. That’s how they put the talk..

OLA said they have captured ‘ villagers around ‘ Borena district, and several other places.. Oromia’s rebellion said they have killed many soldiers of Ethiopia. That’s how they put the talk…

OLA is fighting against the federal government of Ethiopia and it is reported that they have taken over many places from the central government.

The federal government ‘ Ethiopia talks about the OLA claiming that they have taken over the state s’ of the government.