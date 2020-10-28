OLF is the eternal symbol of peace and justice

By Dr. B. K. DERESSA, October 27, 2020

OLF is an organization established in 1973 by Oromo nationalists to culminate the uncoordinated resistance by brave sons and daughters of Oromo people against colonialist hegemony as well as oppression and suppression of the Oromo people and their culture and to promote self-determination for the Oromo people against “Abyssinian colonial rule”. The birth of the OLF was a turning point in the history of Oromo people’s struggle for freedom. Now, nationally and internationally the Oromo people are intensifying the struggle for its rights more than any time in the history of the Liberation struggle. Our struggle is now transforming from limited sector of the nation to the popular revolution. The OLF articulated the Oromo national question and skillfully set the target for the Oromo national struggle. As an organization the OLF deserves all the credit for almost all political gains achieved by the Oromo people and nation and nationalities.

The century long colonial power in Ethiopian empire have committed and still committing all inhuman atrocities, against Oromo people and other oppressed nations. These act of colonial rule create many challenges to form unity-in-diversity. Namely:

Challenge of our history: The Oromo peoples believes that we have to confess our past history to build a better future. There are times in our lives when we have to realize our past is precisely what it is, and we cannot change it. But we can change the story we tell ourselves about it, and by doing that, we can change the future.

Challenge of Socio-economic inequalities

Absence of appropriate constitutional settlement

Absence of institutions for democracy and development

In order to solve those critical issues the Oromo peoples are promoting:

Nations are able to manage their political and social disputes peacefully, without lapsing into conflict, or sustain economic growth without creating huge inequalities, critically depend on the quality of the relevant national institutions.

Support the principles of democracy such as the forming of government based on the will of the majority, respect for the rule of law, and respect for basic freedoms.

Surprisingly the colonial power in Ethiopian empire repeating again and again the same mistakes with different methods: Oromo peoples believes that there is no common agreement will be achieved while the nations are living such parallel lives:

Colonizers are living as the killers while the oppressed nations are dying

Colonizers are refusing to accept and respect the right for self-determinations while oppressed nations are crying for their right and equality.

Colonizers are working to divide and rule while the oppressed nations are fighting for unity.

Colonizers are looting and enriching their close families while oppressed nations are suffering from natural and manmade disasters

Colonizers are cheating while oppressed nations are believing

Conclusion:

OLF recognize the critical role of empowering ourselves in order to keep up with the rest of the world and more importantly to keep pace with our enemies, implement proactive initiatives for adapting strategic and tactical approaches in order to bring effective solution. In order to facilitate the eternal peace and justice , I call, to the international communities, to the nation and nationalities, Oromo people, to the Oromo intellectuals and to the Oromo political Organizations, dear brothers and sisters supporting and strengthen OLF means empowering our peoples struggle at large, promoting our goals and eradicating colonization.

Victory to the oppressed nations and nationalities

Dr. B.K.DERESSA, Medical degree in internal medicine, specialized in Gastro-Hepatology diseases.