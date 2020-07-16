Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination – Conference on July 19 2020

OROMIA GLOBAL FORUM

“Oromia Global Forum is a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Our mission is to enhance Oromo unity, discuss, analyze and deliberate on man-made and natural disasters as well as human rights abuses plaguing the Oromo nation, and design strategies to mitigate the plights of our people.