Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination – Conference on July 19 2020
Moa Abagodu
“Oromia Global Forum is a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.
Our mission is to enhance Oromo unity, discuss, analyze and deliberate on man-made and natural disasters as well as human rights abuses plaguing the Oromo nation, and design strategies to mitigate the plights of our people.
OGF’s values are based on the egalitarian Gadaa System of the Oromo nation, in which the dignity of all human beings is equally respected and defended, irrespective of their color, culture and creed. OGF advocates for the protection and promotion of all human rights in Oromia and beyond. OGF upholds and defends the moral and ethical values of the Oromo nation, in which all human beings are equally treated, truth is defended and justice is served without discrimination. Furthermore, Oromia Global Forum (OGF) stands for, and defends Oromo national unity, integrity of Oromia, equality of its citizens, freedom of expression, social justice, self-determination and respect all forms of diversity in our society.”