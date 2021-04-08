Oromia is invaded by Ethiopian empire legion

By Dr. B. K. Deressa | April 08, 2021

The French Foreign Legion (FFL; French: Légion étrangère, French pronunciation: ​is a military service branch of the French Army established in 1831 by King Louis Philippe. This exclusively-male fighting force is made up of 9,000 individuals from some 140 countries. While the unit is based in France and always serves French interests, the men pledge allegiance to the Legion itself whose motto is Legio Patria Nostra (The Legion is our Fatherland). The unit still has a reputation as a haven for criminals. The Legion is backed up by Interpol, foreign embassies and French intelligence services to weed out unsuitable applicants. But, 190 years after its creation, Covid travel restrictions are posing recruitment challenges.

Legionnaires are highly trained infantry soldiers and the Legion is unique in that it is open to foreign recruits willing to serve in the French Armed Forces. When it was founded, the French Foreign Legion was not unique; other foreign formations existed at the time in France.[1] The Foreign Legion is today known as a unit whose training focuses on traditional military skills and on its strong esprit de corps, as its men come from different countries with different cultures. Consequently, training is often described as not only physically challenging, but also very stressful psychologically. French citizenship may be applied for after three years’ service.[2] The Legion is the only part of the French military that does not swear allegiance to France, but to the Foreign Legion itself.[3]

Other young men are driven into the Legion out of need. The promise of regular meals, decent accommodation and a monthly starter salary of around €1,300 is a big incentive when your home country is wracked by civil war, famine and economic misery. And three years into their five-year contract, recruits can apply for French citizenship.

Now when we come back to the Ethiopian empire, we are obliged to raise the existence of the empire in vivo. The empire system is by itself cannibalistic, the leaders of the empire are zombies, economically collapsing, politically unstable…etc. upon all those cocktail of disaster the cannibalistic system and zombies are organizing chronical legion military force against the great nation Oromo and other oppressed nations. This legion fighting force is made up of two countries Amhara militia’s and Eritrean hungry and brutal commando’s and visionless criminals individuals of the empire. The second argument that exposes the existence of the empire in vitro (contrary to vivo) is the political and military dominance of Sudan and Eritrea. So what is the reason of the invasion against the great nation Oromo and other oppressed nations by legion military forces of the Ethiopian empire? what is the Ethiopian empire legion need? regular meals? decent accommodation? monthly salary?

The third factor that shows the existence of the Ethiopian empire in vitro is the international view. According to the international agencies the Ethiopian empire is one of the fast moving collapsing empire in many faces. Ethiopia features on the International Rescue Committee’s annual Emergency Watchlist for the third year in a row but rises into the top five for the first time due to escalating conflict. Ethiopia faces many challenges unfolding political crisis, corrupted leaders, absence of accountability, strong rebel groups like OLF and TPLF, locust outbreak, deadly effects of climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and deep rooted poverty.

As 2021 unfolds, vulnerable communities in Ethiopia who’ve already been stretched too thin will struggle to access necessary food and resources, driving up the number of people in need to the second highest in the world “With over 21 million people already in need of humanitarian assistance and this number now rising due to the unfolding political crisis.

The ideological fallacies of Ethiopianism include false universalism, progress, modernity, development, civilization, and humanity that mainstream theories and knowledge use as legitimating discourses in order to hide the massive human rights violations of indigenous peoples such as the Oromo and other subaltern groups by contributing to the perpetuation of unfreedoms. Oppressors do not only want to control the oppressed economically, culturally, and politically; they want also to control their minds, thus ensuring the effectiveness of domination. The mental control of the oppressed causes personal and collective damage. The Ethiopian government that currently claims that it has allowed cultural autonomy for the Oromo and others actually opposes the manifestation of basic and other forms of Oromummaa. Ethiopian colonialism and racism are maintained by engaging in mental genocide, cultural destruction, and the assimilation of a sector of the Oromo population and other oppressed nations that has lost their sense of identity.

Oromummaa advocates for freedom, social justice, national self-determination, and egalitarian multinational democracy for all peoples who are suffering in the Ethiopian Empire.

The cannibalistic system was/is created to serve the limited mafia groups and oppress the nations and nationalists, the zombies leaders and Legionnaires are visionless and nihilistic groups. These mafia groups are fail to provide his legionnaires with minor needs like meals, accommodation and monthly salaries. Now, The Oromo nation and other oppressed nations are facing collapsing system, dishonourable leaders, brutal and hungry legionnaires. To encounter this evil empire as an Oromo people we have to redefine our commitment by saying: even if I die in the service of my nation Oromo and freedom of all human being, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood and my brothers and sisters blood will contribute to the growth of our nation and make it strong and dynamic. Great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice, and is never the result of selfishness.

Victory to the Oromo people!

Dr. B. K. Deressa