Oromo grand rally in WASHINGTON DC – July 17, 2020







Previous articleEthiopian maids ‘dumped’ in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits
Next articleHawaasni Oromoo UK waajira BBC fulduratti hiriira gaggeessan

Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination – Conference on July 19 2020 OROMIA GLOBAL FORUM Moa Abagodu "Oromia Global Forum is a...
Read more

Violent Reckoning for Ethiopia’s Nobel Laureate Leader

English Admin - 0
Violent Reckoning for Ethiopia’s Nobel Laureate Leader Abiy Ahmed came to power with hopes to break open Ethiopia’s one-party state, but is now accused of...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 3
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 0
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

AbiyMustGo OromoProtests in Oromia

Admin - 0
AbiyMUSTGo! OromoProtests Rally in Finfinnee, Oromiyaa - July 16, 2020 East Oromia on July 17, 2020 ﻿
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Hawaasni Oromoo UK waajira BBC fulduratti hiriira gaggeessan

Admin - 0
Hawaasni Oromoo UK waajira BBC fulduratti hiriira gaggeessan Hawaasni Oromoo magaalaalee UK keessaa walitti qabaman hedduun Magaalaa Landan waajira muummee BBC’tti argamuun hiriira gaggeessan. (BBC Afaan...
View Post
English

Oromo grand rally in WASHINGTON DC

Admin - 0
Oromo grand rally in WASHINGTON DC - July 17, 2020
View Post
English

Ethiopian maids ‘dumped’ in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Admin - 0
Ethiopian maids 'dumped' in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits Friday, July 17, 2020  ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Oromia

AbiyMustGo OromoProtests in Oromia

Admin - 0