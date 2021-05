Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in the eyes of Military and Foreign Affairs Network

Oromoia Ethiopia: Oromo Liberation Army OLA has carried out an attack on Ethiopian National Defense Forces ENDF in West Arsi zone of Oromia state while attacks on ethnic Amharas in Oromia state seem to have increased over the past few weeks.



Oromo liberation army and TDF, a unified strategy? Are we seeing the OLA and TDF starting to meld war fighting strategy?