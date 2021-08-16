Oromo Liberation Army threatens to block road linking Ethiopia to Kenya

The main rebel group in Ethiopia’s Oromoa region on Saturday warned that it could cut off a major highway that links Ethiopia to Kenya, in what could directly affect trade with Nairobi.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a militia group allied with the proscribed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said they had mounted an offensive that could block the main highway from Moyale, the only modern border post between Kenya and Ethiopia, which was only launched last December.

If taken over, it will be the first time the conflict in Ethiopia would directly affect Kenya, Ethiopia’s neighbour to the south.

OLA news sources claim that its fighters are rapidly advancing on the western and southern fronts of the Oromia region.

In the southern front where the Ethiopia-Kenya highway passes through, the rebel group claimed to have controlled the entire Gujji zone and parts of the Borena zone bordering Kenya.

Borena zone

As the OLA fighters pushed deeper to take full control of the Borena zone, the militant group claimed that it has now reached close to cut-off the Ethiopia-Kenya road.

OLA is using blockage of key roads, including those leading to the Amhara region, as its military strategy.



During the last two weeks, OLA reportedly took control and shut down three major supply corridors that link Oromia region with Amhara region, where another rebel group, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is battling with government and allied regional forces and militia units.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, told reporters that a counter-offensive is ongoing to thwart the threats posed by OLA, which the Ethiopian government refers to as OLF-Shene.