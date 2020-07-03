Oromo Scholars and Professionals: Condolence on the muder of Haacaaluu

Condolence of Oromo Scholars and Professionals on the murder of Artist Haacaalu Hundeessaa

On June 29, 2020 an esteemed Oromo artist, singer, song writer and human rights activist Haacaalu Hundessaa was gunned down in Ethiopia’s capital Finfinnee, just a little after 9:00 PM local time. The cold-blooded murder of Haacaalu immensely saddens Oromo of all ages and backgrounds living in Oromia and the diaspora, and all peace-loving people around the world. In this moment of mammoth sadness and mourning, the Oromo scholars and professionals would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of Haacaalu, and the Oromo public in general.

We believe that Haacaalu’s murder, while being attributed to unknown assailants by the current regime in Ethiopia, is perpetrated by a system that attempts to muzzle dissent and free speech. It is an open secret that the current rulers have, time and again, publicly stated their desire to crush Oromummaa — Oromo nationalism that underpins the Oromo identity, and the very message that Haacaalu Hundeessaa’s songs distinguish as non-negotiable. In this sense, we feel the pain of Haacaalu’s family and relatives, and we mourn with the Oromo public.

Given the number of high-profile political murders that were promised full investigation but are left in hanging, we place little hope that the real murderers of Haacaalu will be brought to justice. Yet, we condemn the assassination of the artist in the strongest possible terms, and demand that an independent inquiry commission be established expeditiously and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

We pray to The Almighty to rest Haacaalu’s soul in peace, and give the strength for his family and relatives, as well as to all the lovers and admirers of this great artist. We tell with confidence that Haacaalu’s life will not be lost in vain; his art and passion for his people will remain with us for generations to come, as a moving reminder of the cause he and his likes have died for.

Oromo Scholars and Professionals in Diaspora