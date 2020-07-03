Oromo Scholars and Professionals: Condolence on the muder of Haacaaluu

Condolence of Oromo Scholars and Professionals on the murder of Artist Haacaalu Hundeessaa

garmaamu Haacaaluu

On June 29, 2020 an esteemed Oromo artist, singer, song writer and human rights activist Haacaalu Hundessaa was gunned down in Ethiopia’s capital Finfinnee, just a little after 9:00 PM local time. The cold-blooded murder of Haacaalu immensely saddens Oromo of all ages and backgrounds living in Oromia and the diaspora, and all peace-loving people around the world. In this moment of mammoth sadness and mourning, the Oromo scholars and professionals would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of Haacaalu, and the Oromo public in general.

We believe that Haacaalu’s murder, while being attributed to unknown assailants by the current regime in Ethiopia, is perpetrated by a system that attempts to muzzle dissent and free speech. It is an open secret that the current rulers have, time and again, publicly stated their desire to crush Oromummaa Oromo nationalism that underpins the Oromo identity, and the very message that Haacaalu Hundeessaa’s songs distinguish as non-negotiable. In this sense, we feel the pain of Haacaalu’s family and relatives, and we mourn with the Oromo public.

Given the number of high-profile political murders that were promised full investigation but are left in hanging, we place little hope that the real murderers of Haacaalu will be brought to justice. Yet, we condemn the assassination of the artist in the strongest possible terms, and demand that an independent inquiry commission be established expeditiously and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

We pray to The Almighty to rest Haacaalu’s soul in peace, and give the strength for his family and relatives, as well as to all the lovers and admirers of this great artist.  We tell with confidence that Haacaalu’s life will not be lost in vain; his art and passion for his people will remain with us for generations to come, as a moving reminder of the cause he and his likes have died for.

Oromo Scholars and Professionals in Diaspora

Adugna Birhanu (Ph.D) Dessalegn Negeri (Ph.D) Moa Apagodu (Ph.D)
Alemayehu Biru (Ph.D) Desta Yebassa (Ph.D) Mohammed Hassan (Ph.D)
Alemayehu Kumsa (Ph.D) Galaana Balcha (MD) Mosisa Aga (Ph.D)
Amanuel Gobena (Ph.D) Gizachew Tesso (Ph.D) Namara Garbaba (Ph.D)
Asefa Jalata (Ph.D) Gobena Huluka (Ph.D) Oli Bachie (Ph.D)
Asfaw Beyene (Ph.D) Guluma Gemeda (Ph.D) Rundassa Eshete (Ph.D)
Ayana Gobena (Ph.D) Habtalem Kenea (Ph.D) Samuel Geleta (Ph.D)
Bahiru Duguma (Ph.D) Haile Hirpa (Ph.D) Solomon Geleta (Ph.D)
Baro Deressa (MD) Hambisa Belina (Ph.D) Teferi Margo (Ph.D)
Bedassa Tadesse (Ph.D) Ibrahim Elemo (Ph.D) Tekleab Shibru (Ph.D)
Begna Dugassa (Ph.D) Iddoosaa Ejeta (Ph.D) Tesfaye Negeri (Ph.D)
Bekele Temesgen (Ph.D) Ismael Abdullahi (Ph.D) Tesfaye Tesso (Ph.D)
Benti Getahun (Ph.D) Jamal Ebrahim (MD) Thomas Baisa (MD)
Benti Ujulu Tesso (Ph.D) Jemal Hebano (PharmD) Tolawak Beyene (MD)
Berhanu Kedida (MD) Jenberu Feyisa (Ph.D) Workineh Torben (Ph.D)
Bersisa Berri (Ph.D) Junaidi Ahmed (MD) Worku Burayu (Ph.D)
Bichaka Fayissa (Ph.D) Koste Abdissa (Ph.D)
Daniel Ayana (Ph.D) Mekbib Gebeyehu (Ph.D)
Degefa Abdissa Ph.D) Mekuria Bulcha (Ph.D)
Previous articleEthiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest
Next articleHachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian

Press briefing note on Ethiopia -UN Human Rights Commissioner

English Admin - 0
Press briefing note on Ethiopia  - Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights:  Rupert Colville Location: Geneva Date: 3 July 2020 Subject: Ethiopia (OHCHR) -- We are deeply concerned...
Read more

Turmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics

English Admin - 0
Turmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics At least 81 people have been killed and dozens injured in the unrest that followed the...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

Admin - 0
Breaking News - Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa) Woliif Qoodaa Diraamaa kana Fashaleessaa Namoota 5, dhiira 4 fi dubartii takka kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa bifa basaasatiin hojjachaa turanii...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa

Admin - 0
A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa Guluma Gemeda, PhD, July 3, 2020 During the darkest hours of the last Oromo Protests, when we were...
View Post
English

Hachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian

Admin - 0
Hachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian Abbas H. Gnamo, PhD, July 3, 2020 I cannot express the depth of my sorrow by the untimely death...
View Post
English

Oromo Scholars and Professionals: Condolence on the muder of Haacaaluu

Admin - 0
Condolence of Oromo Scholars and Professionals on the murder of Artist Haacaalu Hundeessaa On June 29, 2020 an esteemed Oromo artist, singer, song writer and...
View Post
English

Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest

Admin - 0
Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest Hundeessa was shot dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday, sparking large protests...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Haacaaluu Hundeessa

A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa

Admin - 0