Oromo Studies Association Conference – Mid Year 2020, Part 1
Sidama Nation Commemorates 18th Anniversary of Loqqee Massacre
The Sidama Nation Is Globally to Commemorate the 18th Anniversary of the Loqqee Massacre of Sidama Civilians. 23 May 2020 Press Release BY Sidama National Liberation...
The Most Heinous and Heartbreaking Genocide in Oromia
The Most Heinous and Heartbreaking Genocide in Wallaga, Oromia A mother of four, Mrs. Amsalu Gudata, was assassinated in front of her children by the...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...