Oromoo! Stand firm for Your Rights!!

By Namoomssaa Turaa, July 24, 2020

Stand firm

“Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so that you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then, after the battle you will be standing firm. Stand your guard, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness. For shoes, put on the peace that brings the Good News, so that you will be fully prepared. In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil. Ephesians 6:13-18:

“Where you see wrong,  injustice or inequality, speak out because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it.  Pass it on …” By Thurgood Marshall

  1. The American Declaration of Independence states:
  • “We hold these truths to be self evident,
  • that all men are created equal,
  • that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights,
  • that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.
  • That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.
  • That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect Safety and Happiness.”

The struggle of the Oromo Nation is for democracy, freedom and peace, human dignity and equality for all nations and nationalities in Ethiopia.

Therefore, adopting the Declaration of Independence of the Great Nation of the United States of America  as a guiding principle, and in view of the grotesque abuse and gross violations of human rights being perpetrated in Ethiopia today against  the Oromo Nation, the Oromo people demand:

  • That in the principle of good faith, the Oromo people be given the inalienable right for self-determination, and
  • a fair chance to make a genuine choice, whether to become an independent and sovereign state, or an integration with already existing states, or association with existing states.
  1. That a relentless, consistent and vehement suppression, oppression of and systematic discrimination against the Oromo people coupled with committing genocide and ethnic cleansing against the same people as well as looting and plundering of the natural resources and other properties of the Oromo Nation, will INEVITABLY lead to a disintegration of the Ethiopian empire and consequential instability on the Horn of Africa.
  1. At this juncture, it would fair to point out the fact:
  1. that the Gada democratic system of the Oromo Nation is based on equality and mutual respect, which believes that it is morally unacceptable to deprive people of their basic human rights.
  2. that the Oromo people have exercised the policy of peaceful co-existence with our neighbors, big and small, for many hundreds of years. Thus, the Oromo people  have proven themselves beyond doubt by accommodating many nationalities  living in Regions:

3.1. Bordering Oromia internally, namely:

  • Ogaden Somali Regional State to the east,
  • Abyssinia proper to the north,
  • Afar Regional State to the north-east,
  • Benishangul Regional State to the west,
  • Gambellaa Regional Sate to the south-west and the
  • Regional States of the Southern Nations and Nationalities to the south, and

3.2. Bordering Oromia externally, namely:

  • Kenya in the south, and the Sudan on the west.

3.3. Furthermore, it is only the Oromo that accommodates other Ethiopian nationalities living within the Oromia Regional State (examples are: Harrarii, Guraage, Silxee, and others).

3.4. In addition, it goes without much saying that it is only in Oromia, and no where else, where people belonging to almost all ethnic groups, while exercising their respective cultural heritages and belonging to different religious denominations of their choices, live in harmony and peacefully with others side by side.

3.5. In no time has the Oromo Nation discriminated against, colonized, exploited, harassed, subjugated, exiled, physically or verbally abused and dehumanized or attempted to impose its beliefs and cultural norms on any other national groups living within or with – out (external to) Oromia.

3.6. This is so, because the Gada democratic system of the Oromo Nation is based on equality (of all ethnic groups) and mutual respect (regarding their respective cultural heritages and religious beliefs, etc.),  which believes that it is morally unacceptable to deprive people of their basic human rights.

In conclusion, we would like to emphasize the firm belief at due to our large population size, our peaceful and accommodating nature, our natural resources, our longstanding experience in a democratic system of governance of the Gadaa system,  and also taking the proximity of Oromia to the Middle East, the Indian Ocean and the Read Sea, the Oromo Nation will play a pivotal role in bringing about a long-lasting peace and stability on the Horn of Africa.

 

