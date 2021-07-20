Parliamentary election in Ethiopia was neither ‘free’ nor ‘fair’: US Department of State regional spokesman

CAIRO – 19 July 2021: The US Department of State regional spokesman Samuel Warburg criticized the latest Ethiopian Parliamentary elections that were held last June, saying it was neither ‘free’ nor ‘fair’ elections.

He added in statements, Monday that free decisions demand democracy and transparency. “Elections itself was never a sign for democracy or political reform” Warburg said.

Warburg also called on Ethiopians to refuse violence and confront all kind of growing divisions within the society.

Earlier this month, Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity party succeeded to win the election, assuring a second term for the prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, despite of the political conflicts he aroused in his country including Tigray conflict and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue.

Ethiopia’s government has been battling the Tigray People’s Liberation Front since late last year, causing the death of thousands of civilians and an unknown number of combatants.

This is in addition to the humanitarian crisis and the probable famine the Ethiopian forces have caused in the region as a result of the conflict.

In previous statements on GERD, Warburg said that Washington believes that the African Union is the most appropriate institution to deal with The issue.

He added in statements to Sada al Balad news channel, that the US is ready to make any political or technical contributions to Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia as part of their negotiation process.

He noted that the United States cannot impose any solution on the three countries, but they need to resume their talks to reach their own negotiated solution.

He called on the three counties to refrain from making any statements or unilateral actions that may halt the talks.

He noted that the US administration is fully aware of the importance of Nile River waters to both of Egyption and Sudanese people and therefore they are welling to offer all need technical and political support.

Warburg also stressed that Washington wants to see negotiations that will lead to real results, as these kinds of negotiations cannot take more long-term period.