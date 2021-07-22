Personal ambition, egocentrism, and lust for visibility By Rundassa Eshete | July 22, 2021

We’ve got plenty of ambitious individuals who are willing to take a shortcut to power and be known as heroes and kings. Abiy dreamed to be a king, Jawar dreamed to be the father of Qeerroo. Isqel Gabisa, Xaggaayee Araarsaa, and Awal Alo are trying to create an image of being important. The problem with individual ambition, such as this, is that it erodes our collective ambition by undermining others’ efforts and destroys our relationships.

It undermines all the efforts of men and women who spent their entire lifetime building an organization just to have those ambitious men claim ownership of the organization without giving credit to those who are the creators and those who labored for the survival of the organization.

Most importantly, people who have been an opponent of the concepts and ideology for which the OLF was formed, and refused to attain knowledge about this organization, can’t take any action that can fulfill its objective. As such, to take action, one needs to have some knowledge about the history of the organization, or at least a little more awareness of why the OLF was created.

For example, with no historical knowledge, Xaggaayee Araarsaa claimed that the previous OLA has surrendered to PP and the current OLA was organized after 2018. This is entirely false. The truth is, OLA has been operating inside Oromia for over 30 years. Xaggaayee also changed the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to ODF, without the OLF and OLA leadership permission. Here, the fact the TPLF leadership decided to call itself “the government of Tigrai and naming its fighting wing, Tigrai Defense Force (TDF) makes sense but the same concept won’t apply on Oromia.

Meantime, Isqiel Gabisa declared that he is going to reform OLA but he forgot that he has no right to speak on behalf of the OLF or OLA. The truth of the matter is that his attempt or unnecessary propaganda will weaken our cohesiveness as a nation and aggravates our collective sickness.

In a way, we all are sick because we’ve stupidly clapped for individuals such Abiy who wanted to fix us by getting rid of our Oromummaa, and make us the“Ethiopians”; whatever that means. Tens of thousands of us have clapped for Jawar Mohamed even when he declared that the OLF is destroyed beyond repair.

Furthermore, nobody opposed Jawar and Baqala’s crazy attempt of disarming OLA either! Does anyone see our naivety in allowing these individuals to satisfy their power hunger for fame?

When Kamal Galchu went to Arsi and told our people not to accommodate OLA and when Araarsoo Biqila went to eastern Oromia and convinced people to kill OLA members in case they saw one, none of us opposed to such magnitude treason.

Today, men and women who told us that they only support peaceful means of struggle tell us that they are OLA’s staunch supporters and fundraisers. For one hundred and fifty years, we the Oromians have lived under the Habasha domination because of such wishy-washy individuals and we still suffer the wishy-washy disease—always changing sides and positions to satisfy their individualistic greed.

The truth of the matter is that our entire minds are infected with a disease called localism, individualism, envy, jealousy, and greed and those infected wounds really hurt when touched. Men who are sicker with these diseases believe that this is normal physiology of the thinking brain. But the truth is that we were a healthy community of people before the introduction of false religious principles and localism that infused selfishness in us.

At any rate, the leaders of the OLF are either in prison, killed or home arrested while the OLF wing known as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) is fighting the Amhara colonial forces led by Abiy Ahmed. Hence, our ambitious men must retrain their minds on how to give credit to those who have and still are paying the ultimate price for the liberation of Oromia. No one can claim to be more important to the cause and we can’t discount all the hard work of the past leaders. If we can only imagine the hurt and damage we do to the OLF & OLA leaders when they discover the selfish ambitious men’s dreams to take over their organization, we can understand that their reaction will be to protect their wounds from being poked and no good comes from this but damage to the organization and our relationship with each other.

Therefore, it is wise not to poke each other’s wounds because it is too painful and creates an automatic negative reaction. Instead, we must retrain our brains to release the human instinct of giving support and love for those who paid, and are still paying, a high price to liberate us from Habasha’s dominance. Forget your ambitions for acknowledgment, for power, for status, and for advantages over each other as we are all on the same team but we surely don’t act like it when envy, greed, and selfishness creep into our organization by individuals.