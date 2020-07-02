Petition to restore internet in Ethiopia

Stop Government Killing in Ethiopia by Restoring Internet

Ethiopia is under a country wide blackout.

Just over 24 hours ago, the Ethiopian government cut off internet access to its 110 million citizens after nationwide protests erupted following the killing of Hachalu Hundessa.

The widely beloved Oromo musician and activist was shot dead less than a week after critically commenting on the Ethiopian government in an interview that aired nationwide.

Shortly after the news of his death, massive protests erupted across the country to which the government responded with more violence.

Numerous local journalists have been imprisoned and mass killings have already begun. In less than 24 hours over 160 deaths have unofficially been confirmed across the regional state of Oromia – while the actual number is believed to be much larger than that.

The Ethiopian government’s internet shutdown is intentionally designed to restrict access to news and information for its citizens as well as to escape the scrutiny of international media attention.

Ethiopia is in the midst of a crisis unlike we’ve seen in recent years. The death tolls are rapidly increasing and many more human rights violations are not being publicized. If international pressure is not applied, the country is at risk of further descending into a humanitarian crisis.

The Ethiopian government’s actions to shutdown internet during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, further speaks to the willful neglect of the health and safety of its own people.

Ethiopia needs to know the world is watching. Avoiding to act will have devastating consequences for an entire nation.

Action begins with the restoration of internet in Ethiopia.

Galatooma.

