PM ABIY AHMED MAY BECOME NEW HITLER IN THE HORN OF AFRICA

By Ibrahim Hassan Gagale, September 5, 2021

The Prosperity Party of Ethiopia has become a party for fascist dictatorship, for wars of ethnic cleansing, for displacement and destruction, for weaponized famine and rape, for total disintegration of Ethiopia. Fears of new Hitler in the Horn rise.

The following evidence shows that PM Abiy Ahmed’s Regimge, with the help of Eritrea’s dictator, Afwerki, is at the border of NAZIM in Ethiopia. The International Community must intervene the situation in Ethiopia and from Eritrea with war machine before it is too late and before the ongoing fascism in Ethiopia engulfs the whole Horn of Africa.

DAILY TELEGRAPH REPORT

Ethiopia’s Tigrayans rounded up, mutilated and dismembered in civil war ethnic purge

Forces occupying a major city in Ethiopia are throwing thousands of men, women and children into makeshift “concentration camps”, cutting off limbs and dumping mutilated bodies into mass graves as part of an orchestrated ethnic purge, a dozen separate witnesses told The Telegraph.

Sources said that after a series of victories by Tigrayan Defence Forces, the occupying forces in Humera started to purge ethnic Tigrayans

Source: Daily Telegraph

By Lucy Kassa, 5 September 2021

Forces occupying a major city in Ethiopia are throwing thousands of men, women and children into makeshift “concentration camps”, cutting off limbs and dumping mutilated bodies into mass graves as part of an orchestrated ethnic purge, a dozen separate witnesses told The Telegraph.

Ethnic Amhara forces have been going “door-to-door” to round up anyone who is ethnic Tigrayan in the latest harrowing evidence of population cleansing in Ethiopia’s blood-drenched civil war.