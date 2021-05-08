‘Potentially not good’: Chinese rocket hurtling back to Earth may hit Saturday

Latest update, 5:03 p.m. The latest data from the U.S. Space Force has narrowed the reentry window for the rocket body to just two hours: 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Computer projections show that if the debris were to reenter the atmosphere at exactly 10:04 p.m. ET on Saturday, it likely would be over the northern Atlantic Ocean, though the location varies minute to minute.

Space Force won’t know the precise landing location until after the rocket body has already landed, according to Space Track.

Doyle Rice, Janet Loehrke and Stephen J. Beard, USA TODAY, May. 8, 2021

(USA Today) — Ahuge, possibly uncontrolled section of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket is falling back to Earth and is expected to hit sometime on Saturday, the U.S. Defense Department said. Experts warn it could strike an inhabited area, but it’s more likely that debris will fall harmlessly into the ocean.

Where it will hit “cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry,” the Pentagon said in a statement earlier this week.

U.S. officials are watching the rocket’s trajectory. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is “aware and he knows the space command is tracking, literally tracking this rocket debris,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

China’s government has said it expects most of the rocket to burn up during reentry.

Here’s what you should know: