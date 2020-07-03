Press briefing note on Ethiopia  – Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights:  Rupert Colville

Location: Geneva
Date: 3 July 2020
Subject: Ethiopia

Human Rights(OHCHR) — We are deeply concerned at violent events in Ethiopia this week where a prominent singer and activist from Oromia Region, Hachalu Hundessa, was shot and killed in the capital, Addis Ababa on Monday.

The killing of Hundessa sparked protests across the country, including in the capital and in Oromia Region. While some of the protests were peaceful, a number were violent from the outset. According to information we have received, roads were reported to be blocked in most parts of Oromia Region and buildings vandalised and burnt, while there was gunfire and bomb explosions in Addis Ababa.

The authorities responded to the spread of the protests by shutting down the Internet in Oromia Region, as well as in Addis Ababa, making it extremely difficult to verify reports about the number of people killed and injured. According to the Government, around 50 people were killed, while media sources indicated some 80 people had died, including three members of the security forces.

We note with concern that the protests following Hundessa’s killing have increasingly taken on an ethnic undertone. We therefore call on all, including young people, to stop carrying out ethnically-motivated attacks and to stop inciting to violence, acts that only serve to exacerbate underlying tensions.

We also urge the security forces to exercise restraint when managing protests and to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force.

Thirty-five people were reported to have been arrested by security forces on Tuesday evening during a protest over the location of Hundessa’s funeral. According to the police, the protesters, who wanted the singer to be buried in Addis Ababa, unsuccessfully tried to prevent his body being taken to his hometown of Ambo. His funeral went ahead in Ambo on Thursday.

The shutting down of Internet services is of particular concern as it disproportionately restricts the enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive and impart information and risks further exacerbating tensions. We urge the authorities to restore Internet access without further delay.

The authorities have announced that suspects in Hachalu Hundessa’s murder have been arrested. It is essential that there is a prompt, thorough, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into his death to ensure those responsible are held accountable. The victims and their families have the right to justice, the truth and reparations.

We also stand ready to provide support to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission in its investigation of potential human rights violations during these violent events.

ENDS

Previous articleTurmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics
Next articleEthiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest

Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest

English Admin - 0
Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest Hundeessa was shot dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday, sparking large protests...
Read more

Turmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics

English Admin - 0
Turmoil at Funeral of Singer Shows Ethiopia’s ‘Combustible’ Politics At least 81 people have been killed and dozens injured in the unrest that followed the...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

Admin - 0
Breaking News - Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa) Woliif Qoodaa Diraamaa kana Fashaleessaa Namoota 5, dhiira 4 fi dubartii takka kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa bifa basaasatiin hojjachaa turanii...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa

Admin - 0
A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa Guluma Gemeda, PhD, July 3, 2020 During the darkest hours of the last Oromo Protests, when we were...
View Post
English

Hachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian

Admin - 0
Hachaluu Hundeesa: a homage from a historian Abbas H. Gnamo, PhD, July 3, 2020 I cannot express the depth of my sorrow by the untimely death...
View Post
English

Oromo Scholars and Professionals: Condolence on the muder of Haacaaluu

Admin - 0
Condolence of Oromo Scholars and Professionals on the murder of Artist Haacaalu Hundeessaa On June 29, 2020 an esteemed Oromo artist, singer, song writer and...
View Post
English

Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest

Admin - 0
Ethiopia PM: Singer Hundeessa killing part of plot to sow unrest Hundeessa was shot dead in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday, sparking large protests...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Haacaaluu Hundeessa

A Tribute to Our Hero – Haacaaluu Hundeessa

Admin - 0