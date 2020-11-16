Press Release: Advocacy of Justice for the Oromo People (AJOP)

Tumsa Haqa Saba Oromo (THSO)

November 16, 2020

The Advocacy of Justice for the Oromo People (AJOP) is seriously concerned about the current situation in Ethiopia and would like to release this press. We believe that the prevailing killing and plight of the Oromo people and the current war breakdown between the illicit federal government and the Tigray state is the outcome of the laissez-faire outcome of the said transitional government which came to power by the Popular Oromo revolution and support of other nations and nationalities in 2018.

Participation of the people in their affairs and governance, rule of law, transparency, responsiveness, consensus-oriented equity and inclusiveness, effectiveness and efficiency and accountability remained null in Ethiopia since the transitional group assumed power. The atrocities in the country is alarming from time to time.

To highlight few, on May 23, 2008, 130 Oromos were killed and 8000 displaced in Eastern Wollega of Oromia state, when armed Gumuz crossed over from their regional state to Oromia State and attacked villages before day break and 8000 people have been internally displaced. Victims further accused the federal government of manipulating and arming the Gumuz to attack their neighboring Oromo over land claim[1]. In 2018, at least 40 people were killed by paramilitary forces in eastern Oromia, violence driven by ethnic divisions, a senior regional official confirmed.[2]

In Guji zones of Oromia state, 39 people were killed by the armed forces of the government, in May,2020. According to a report by Amnesty International, published on 22, May 2020, Ethiopia’s military and police arbitrarily detained more than 10,000 people, summarily evicted whole families from their homes – some of which were burnt and destroyed. [3]

In 5 days after the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa on June 29,2020, the government conformed 166 Oromos were killed by the government armed forces during the protest against the assassination, and the death toll continued thereafter.[4] The massacre which counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard in the village of Gawa Qanqa in West Wollega is another tragedy. The government accused the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) for this, while OLA denied, saying invented drama. Such kind of pointing crimes to OLA is not surprising.

This is a very little piece of reported plights while there are unreported plight of the Oromo and other people in the country. The government used a strategy of internet and other communication blackouts to do this. This roguish group calling themselves government try to extinguish Oromo poised political organizations – Oromo Liberation Front and Oromo Federalist Congress. To this end, they detaining their leadership and bundled offshoots loyal to their malicious ethos.

The group has lost control of the local authorities, erosion of legitimate authority to make collective decision, no liability to provide public services like education, justice, health etc. Non state actors’ corporations, media, liberation movements, activists are being put behind bar by this group. The ongoing massacre in Oromia is escalating than ever, particularly in killing lactating mothers and fathers, which left considerable number of children orphan. Though it has been requested subsequently these crimes to be investigated by independent body, the government remained heedless and even their justice system is impotent, indicating the country in brink of disintegration. The ongoing, abduction, torture and killings in Oromia state and the current unjustified war declared by the government on the Tigray state is a spiral conflict that justifies the likelihood of this disintegration.

It is to be recalled that the Oromo people have lost millions of lives alien to their land starting from the war in Adowa to the 1998-2000 Ethio-Eritrean war. It is sad to see the value for this turned to the killing of the Oromo people mainly since 1976 and escalated from 1992 to the present. It goes without saying that the plight of the Oromo people worsened than ever for the last two years and is now at its unbearable peak.

Thus, cognizant these facts Advocacy of Justice for Oromo People:

Urges the Oromo people, including Qerroo/Qarre, Oromia special force, Oromia police, and Oromos in defense force refrain from being involved in this war and stand in unison to protect their people and Oromia.

Urges the Abiy Ahmed group stop killings in Oromia state and withdraw the command post deployed in Oromia

Requests both Tigray state and the Abiy group cease fire with no precondition and settle problems by means of discussion.

We support the proposal by the Oromo Liberation Front to set a Transitional government of Oromia and will contribute to the best of our capacity to this end.

Advocacy of Justice for the Oromo People

London, 15 November 2020

