Press Release: Enforced Disappearance in Ethiopia, Imperilling Life

Enforced Disappearance in Ethiopia, Imperilling Life

Press Release

As part of the rampant and reckless imprisonment, the Ethiopian government is undertaking enforced

disappearance to the Oromo Liberation Front Leaders and put their life at risk.

The Advocacy for Justice for the Oromo People is gravely concerned about the disappearance of the Oromo Liberation Front leadership members obbo Lammi Benya and Dawit Abdeta, pictured below.

Obbo Lammi and obbo Dawit were abducted on 11 July,2020 and detained at Federal police, district 3. Then moved to Oromia police commission, Burayyu prison centre, Alemgena-Dalatti prison, Sabbata police station, and Mojo police station. Though the court vindicated free, the police abducted them right away the court freed them. According to the information AJOP obtained from their family, whereabouts of them is not known since then, despite the family checked in detention centres and police stations they could. They expressed their fear that their life could be in danger.

Enforced disappearance is the arrest, detention, abduction or any other form of deprivation of liberty by agents of the State or by persons or groups of persons acting with the authorization, support or acquiescence of the State, followed by a refusal to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or by concealment of the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared person, which place such a person outside the protection of the law.

According to survivor’s testimonies and reliable reports, the disappeared are usually incarcerated in clandestine detention facilities, deprived of human dignity, are interrogated and subjected to torture. In many cases they are clandestinely executed and their bodies destroyed in different ways. All traces of the disappeared are lost to the outside world and his/her very existence may even come to be denied.

The Ethiopian government has track record in this regard, and AJOP is seriously concerned about the life of obbo Lammi Benya an d obbo Dawit Abdeta.

Thus, AJOP urges

The international organizations this letter is copied to, facilitate the search for whereabouts of these victims and let the family and their solicitors visit them;

Media outlets publicise the situation of the victims

The Ethiopian government respect its constitution and justice system and release Lammi Benya and Dawit

Abdeta as of immediate effect.

