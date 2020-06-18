Press Release of Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC) on the Current Political, Security, Health and Human Right Status of Ethiopia.

blank Mana Marii Amantillee Oromo Idil Addunyaa
Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council
አለም አቀፍ የኦሮሞ ቤተ እምነቶች ምክር ቤት
Phone: 202-602-9606
Email: manamariioromoo@gmail.com

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

We, Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC), are issuing this press release out of a grave concern of the current political situation and the continues killing of citizens in Oromia, Ethiopia. GOIC is an umbrella Organization of Oromo religious institutions, residing in North America, Europe and Australia that work to advance peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and understanding among adherents of various faith traditions in Ethiopia in general and in Oromia in particular. The Council also advocates for the respect of human rights, and work for peace building by addressing the problems of injustices and inequalities in Oromia, Ethiopia.

We have been following the political situation in Oromia and deeply saddened to hear reports of continuous detention of Oromo youth, arbitrary arrest, and harassment of citizens of the country. It Is sobering to hear the horrendous human right violations committed by Ethiopian security force that includes “burning of homes, extrajudicial executions, rape, arbitrary arrest and detention” according to recent report by Amnesty international. The latest public killings in different parts of Oromia and burning homes are very disheartening. Furthermore, there has been a spike in the level of hate speech and frequency of hate crime on the Oromo people. Some local and foreign based medias are spewing hateful false propaganda to create anti-Oromo sentiments and incite inter-ethic, intra-ethnic violence and religious conflicts.

With the recent indefinite postponement of elections, these violations of human rights and abuse of power can easily escalate and get out of control and further derail the country into chaos and lead to dangerous civil unrest. Therefore, we at Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC) are requesting the Ethiopian government and all stakeholders to take the following measures.

  1. To immediately end military rule in various parts of Oromia and solve the political issues with political dialogue and negotiation.
  2. To ensure the safety and security of Oromo people and bring the security forces who committed crime to justices.
  3. To immediately release Oromo youth and opposition political party members and leaders who are arrested and held in public and hidden prisons because of their political views.
  4. To immediately end the injustices in the country by making the justice department a separate and an independent government branch in which the chief of Justice exercise no partiality in the justice process.
  5. To immediately bring various political organizations and civil society together to address the long overdue quest of the Oromo people for justice, peace, democracy, freedom, self-rule and sustainable human development.
  6. To end all the systematic corruption and abuse of power in varies government sectors.
  7. To unify the capacities of all stakeholders to address the rapidly increasing COVID 19 case and protect the people.

In addition, we also would like to:

  1. Appeal to all Oromo political organizations and their leaders to restrain themselves from any division, rather unite around the interests of our people to address the current political, social, economic, educational and health challenges our people are facing.
  2. Request all religious leaders in Oromia, Abba Gada’s, Elders and community leaders to urge all stakeholders to come together for dialogue and address the current situation. We call upon all religious and community leaders to display moral leadership, in speaking the truth with love and call for the respect of human rights and rule of law.
  3. Urge the international community, the United State and all donor states, to encourage the Ethiopia government to fulfil its promise for democratization and practice rule of law in the country. We urge the international community to exert pressure on all stockholders to settle their differences in peaceful dialogue rather than resorting to military actions which can lead to a bloody civil war.
  4. Call upon the Oromo people, both in Oromia and diaspora, to stand in unity to defend
    the human rights and dignity of our people.

In conclusion, we would like to express our deepest condolence to the families of those who lost their loved ones in recent conflicts and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured. The Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council and its members would like to affirm our dedication to pray, advocate, support and stand in solidarity with our people.

Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council : an Umbrella Organization of Oromo Religious Institutions

Signatories:

  1. Bilal Oromo Dawa Center
  2. Charismatic International Fellowship Church
  3. Global Waaqeffannaa Council
  4. Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa
  5. Oromo Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
  6. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area
  7. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society
  8. Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore
  9. Tawfiq Islamic Center
  10. United Oromo Evangelical Church
  11. Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo SDA Church
Previous articleHambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful
Next articleOduu ONN: “Qaamuma mootummaatu manakoo na jalaa gube!”

Ethiopia is on the brink of failure

English
Ethiopia is on the brink of failure Delayed elections and ethnic tensions are undermining Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's reform agenda. But the postponed polls could...
Read more

Opinion: Ethiopia is on the brink of failure

English
Opinion: Ethiopia is on the brink of failure DW News | June 18, 2020. Delayed elections and ethnic tensions are undermining Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's reform...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Most Popular

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

ONN: Turtii hogganoota ABO fi KFO waliin taasise!

ONN: Turtii hogganoota ABO fi KFO waliin taasise! | Waxabajjii 18, 2020. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNAG2X3elVU&feature=youtu.be
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu ONN: “Qaamuma mootummaatu manakoo na jalaa gube!”

ONN: "Qaamuma mootummaatu manakoo na jalaa gube!" Yaada namootni ONN'f kennan. Waxabajjii 18, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vq78lt53--s&feature=youtu.be
View Post
English

Press Release of Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council

Press Release of Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC) on the Current Political, Security, Health and Human Right Status of Ethiopia. Mana Marii Amantillee Oromo Idil...
View Post
English

Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful

Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful By Rundaasaa Asheetee Hundee, June 18, 2020 The essential patterns of reversing the entire Oromo struggle set...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post