Press Release of Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC) on the Current Political, Security, Health and Human Right Status of Ethiopia.

Mana Marii Amantillee Oromo Idil Addunyaa

Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council

አለም አቀፍ የኦሮሞ ቤተ እምነቶች ምክር ቤት

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

We, Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC), are issuing this press release out of a grave concern of the current political situation and the continues killing of citizens in Oromia, Ethiopia. GOIC is an umbrella Organization of Oromo religious institutions, residing in North America, Europe and Australia that work to advance peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and understanding among adherents of various faith traditions in Ethiopia in general and in Oromia in particular. The Council also advocates for the respect of human rights, and work for peace building by addressing the problems of injustices and inequalities in Oromia, Ethiopia.

We have been following the political situation in Oromia and deeply saddened to hear reports of continuous detention of Oromo youth, arbitrary arrest, and harassment of citizens of the country. It Is sobering to hear the horrendous human right violations committed by Ethiopian security force that includes “burning of homes, extrajudicial executions, rape, arbitrary arrest and detention” according to recent report by Amnesty international. The latest public killings in different parts of Oromia and burning homes are very disheartening. Furthermore, there has been a spike in the level of hate speech and frequency of hate crime on the Oromo people. Some local and foreign based medias are spewing hateful false propaganda to create anti-Oromo sentiments and incite inter-ethic, intra-ethnic violence and religious conflicts.

With the recent indefinite postponement of elections, these violations of human rights and abuse of power can easily escalate and get out of control and further derail the country into chaos and lead to dangerous civil unrest. Therefore, we at Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council (GOIC) are requesting the Ethiopian government and all stakeholders to take the following measures.

To immediately end military rule in various parts of Oromia and solve the political issues with political dialogue and negotiation. To ensure the safety and security of Oromo people and bring the security forces who committed crime to justices. To immediately release Oromo youth and opposition political party members and leaders who are arrested and held in public and hidden prisons because of their political views. To immediately end the injustices in the country by making the justice department a separate and an independent government branch in which the chief of Justice exercise no partiality in the justice process. To immediately bring various political organizations and civil society together to address the long overdue quest of the Oromo people for justice, peace, democracy, freedom, self-rule and sustainable human development. To end all the systematic corruption and abuse of power in varies government sectors. To unify the capacities of all stakeholders to address the rapidly increasing COVID 19 case and protect the people.

In addition, we also would like to:

Appeal to all Oromo political organizations and their leaders to restrain themselves from any division, rather unite around the interests of our people to address the current political, social, economic, educational and health challenges our people are facing. Request all religious leaders in Oromia, Abba Gada’s, Elders and community leaders to urge all stakeholders to come together for dialogue and address the current situation. We call upon all religious and community leaders to display moral leadership, in speaking the truth with love and call for the respect of human rights and rule of law. Urge the international community, the United State and all donor states, to encourage the Ethiopia government to fulfil its promise for democratization and practice rule of law in the country. We urge the international community to exert pressure on all stockholders to settle their differences in peaceful dialogue rather than resorting to military actions which can lead to a bloody civil war. Call upon the Oromo people, both in Oromia and diaspora, to stand in unity to defend

the human rights and dignity of our people.

In conclusion, we would like to express our deepest condolence to the families of those who lost their loved ones in recent conflicts and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured. The Global Oromo Inter-Faith Council and its members would like to affirm our dedication to pray, advocate, support and stand in solidarity with our people.

