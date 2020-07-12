Protesters Block Traffic In Denver, Colorado

Protesters Block Traffic In Denver To Raise Awareness About Unrest In Ethiopia

DENVER, Colorado (AP/CBS4) – The Oromo Community of Colorado blocked traffic during a protest in Denver on Friday afternoon. Organizers says they want to raise awareness about the recent killing of a prominent Ethiopian activist and musician.

Protesters

The shooting of 34-year-old Haacaaluu Hundeessaa sparked violent demonstrations in Ethiopia, killing at least 239 people.

Ethiopia’s attorney general says two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting and a third is on the run. The official says the two had confessed, claiming they had been instructed by a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, with the goal of inciting anti-government emotions and causing tensions between Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups, the Oromos and Amharas.

protesters block

The Oromo Community of Colorado disputes this claim from the attorney general and alleges the Ethiopian government is infringing on human rights by blocking phone and internet access in the country.

The military was deployed to protests in Ethiopia and the Oromia regional police commissioner says nearly 5,000 people have been arrested.

Protest organizers in Colorado say there are 2.5 million displaced Oromo’s around the world and more than 6,000 in Metro Denver. The Oromo Community of Colorado held a protest in Aurora last Friday where they blocked traffic to raise awareness about the unrest in Ethiopia.

Previous articleUNREST IN ETHIOPIA RESULTS IN DEATHS AND ARRESTS
Next articleNo Doubt, Abiy has his hands in killing Hachalu

1,500 shut down freeway briefly to protest Ethiopia’s treatment of Oromo

English Admin - 0
1,500 shut down freeway briefly to protest Ethiopia's treatment of Oromo The Oromo, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, are engaged in a conflict with...
Read more

Yemen Oromo Protests despite of difficult life condition

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Dhaamsa YKN Yaada Baqattota Oromo Yemen sana'arra Ummata Oromoo Maraaf hanga Dhumaatti Dawwadha 2020
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Admin - 5
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Haacaaluu Eenyutu ajjeesse?

Admin - 0
Haacaaluu Eenyutu ajjeesse?
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: Ali Birraa waayyee Haacaaluu maal jedha

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: 'Haacaaluu Hundeessaa waliin 'lubbuun keenya tokko,' duuti isaa hedduu na hubde' Ali Birra  
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

No Doubt, Abiy has his hands in killing Hachalu

Admin - 0
No Doubt, Abiy has his hands in killing Hachalu In his speech, Abiy said that he told Hachalu to leave the country. Shimelis Abisa said...
View Post
English

Protesters Block Traffic In Denver, Colorado

Admin - 0
Protesters Block Traffic In Denver To Raise Awareness About Unrest In Ethiopia DENVER, Colorado (AP/CBS4) – The Oromo Community of Colorado blocked traffic during a protest...
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Haacaaluu

Haacaaluu Eenyutu ajjeesse?

Admin - 0