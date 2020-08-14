Protesters drive 10 mph in I-94 freeway blockade between St. Paul and Minneapolis

By TIM HARLOW , STAR TRIBUNE, August 14, 2020


Rush hour on Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Minneapolis can be a slow trip under normal circumstances, but Wednesday evening’s commute came to a crawl when a convoy of vehicles driving at a snail’s pace blocked all westbound lanes.

The incident, which the State Patrol described as a protest, included as many as 60 vehicles driving about 10 mph.

Four drivers were cited as of Thursday afternoon and could face charges of impeding traffic. Troopers were working to identify others who were involved, said patrol spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank.

A large group of motorists about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday got on I-94 at Marion Street near the State Capitol in St. Paul and spread out across the four westbound lanes. The group stayed on the freeway until it exited at Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, Shank said.

“A protest that involved vehicles going about 10 mph that blocked all westbound lanes on I-94 has ended,” the patrol tweeted shortly after the drivers left the freeway.

I-94 freeway blockade
I-94 freeway blockade by Oromo protesters, Aug 12, 2020

MnDOT traffic management cameras showed motorists sitting atop vehicles waving both American flags and flags of the Oromo Liberation Front, a political party established in 1973 by Oromo people in Ethiopia.

Last month, a group affiliated with the Oromo blocked a freeway in Minneapolis to decry the slaying of a popular singer in Ethiopia and to protest the government in Addis Ababa.

Shank said troopers did not provide information on which group was behind Wednesday’s traffic disruption.

“It’s an open investigation,” he said, adding that he was unable to comment on what was behind the traffic maneuver.

The minimum speed on a freeway in Minnesota is 40 mph. State law prohibits motorists from driving at slow speeds to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when conditions warrant, such as bad weather or when motorists come upon an actual or potential road hazard.

The state last year added the “slowpoke” law, requiring drivers on roadways with two or more travel lanes going in the same direction to leave the far-left lane open for passing.

“The State Patrol respects the rights of citizens to exercise their constitutional rights in a safe manner,” Shank said. “Blocking the freeway is dangerous any time of day. Vehicles are traveling at freeway speeds which can increase the chances of significant injuries if a crash occurs.”

Previous articleOromo worldwide protests – Aug 14, 2020
Next articleOMN: Gaaffi fi Deebii gara garaa – Hag 14, 2020

OMN: Gaaffi fi Deebii gara garaa – Hag 14, 2020

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
OMN: Gaaffi fi Deebii gara garaa - Hag 14, 2020
Read more

The Nobel Committee to stop rumors about Ethiopia’s PM

English Admin - 0
The Nobel Committee wanted to stop false rumors about Ethiopia's prime minister. The statement is "embarrassing and clumsy", according to a Norwegian Ethiopian expert. Journalist...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 4
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti RIB raawwatame

Admin - 0
Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti Raayyaa Ittisaa Impaayera Itoophiyaan raawwatame Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti Raayyaa Ittisaa Impaayera Itoophiyaan, Konyaa Wallagga Lixaa, Ona...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Jaarmiyaa Tokko Maaltu Jabaa Taasisa?

Admin - 0
Jaarmiyaa Tokko Maaltu Jabaa Taasisa? Dhaabni ykn jaarmiyaan tokko haalli inni ittiin jabaatuufi guddataa deemu karaaleefi roga hundaan waan jaarmiyaan tokko guuttachuudha qabu yoo guuttateedha....
View Post
English

Abiy-Jawar and the Amhara’s Ethiopia in Crisis

Admin - 1
Abiy-Jawar and the Amhara's Ethiopia in Crisis By Buludo Dada, August 15, 2020 Being terribly stuck between the Amharas clenched teeth caused by Shimalis Abdisa’s recent...
View Post
English

State of democracy in Africa: changing leaders doesn’t change politics

Admin - 0
State of democracy in Africa: changing leaders doesn’t change politics Most notably, continued and in some cases increasing human rights abuses in countries such as Ethiopia,...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
MORE STORIES
RSWO Oromoo ganna

Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti RIB raawwatame

Admin - 0