Rape is being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia, say witnesses

Ethiopian nun speaks of widespread horror she and colleagues are seeing on a daily basis inside the heavily isolated region of Tigray

(The Guardian) — Thousands of women and girls are being targeted by the deliberate tactic of using rape as a weapon in the civil war that has erupted in Ethiopia, according to eyewitnesses.

In a rare account from inside the heavily isolated region of Tigray, where communications with the outside world are being deliberately cut off, an Ethiopian nun has spoken of the widespread horror she and her colleagues are seeing on a daily basis since a savage war erupted six months ago.

“Rape is starting at the age of 8 and to the age of 72. Many, many have been raped. This has all happened so quickly,” said the sister, who cannot be named to protect her security but is based in the regional capital of Mekelle.

“It is so widespread, I go on seeing it everywhere, thousands. This rape is in public, in front of family, husbands, in front of everyone. Their legs and their hands are cut, all in the same way.”

The northern area of Ethiopia, home to 5.6 million people, has been racked by civil war since the Nobel peace prize laureate, the prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, sent the army in to oust the powerful regional government there on 4 November. The forces were joined by Eritrean troops, allied to Ahmed’s government, in fighting against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. The conflict has led to thousands of people being displaced internally, as well as more than 63,000 people fleeing to bordering regions in east Sudan.