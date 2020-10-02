Rebel spirit: Oromo harvest festival

Oromo spirit
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – OCTOBER 5: Thousands of Oromo people attend the “Irreecha” festival also known as Oromo Thanksgiving at Addis Ababa’s Bishoftu town in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on October 5, 2019.
(Photo by Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

October 2, 2020 (The Economist) — Ethiopia’s largest and lately most-rebellious ethnic group, the Oromo, celebrates its annual thanksgiving this weekend. Tensions are high: recent festivals have been marred by protests and violence. In 2016, a stampede triggered by heavy-handed policing of demonstrations left possibly hundreds dead. The tragedy was a turning-point in the protest movement which in 2018 brought to power Abiy Ahmed, a young reformer from Oromia who promised redress for what Oromos claim is centuries of political and economic marginalisation. But as prime minister Abiy has lately fallen out of favour with many Oromos, who claim he has turned his back on their cause and reverted to the authoritarianism of his predecessors. Several influential Oromo opposition leaders are behind bars, accused of inciting violence: riots in Oromia in July resulted in at least 166 deaths. This year’s festivities will be tightly controlled and attendance limited. For many Ethiopians, a calm and orderly weekend will be reason enough to celebrate.

Previous articleSaudi Arabia: thousands of Ethiopian migrants held in ‘hellish’ conditions – new investigation

Ethnic tensions and state violence: Ethiopia’s democratic transition is in peril

English Admin - 1
Ethnic tensions and state violence: Ethiopia’s democratic transition is in peril Abiy Ahmed has so far delivered neither democracy nor peace Addis Ababa (The Economist) --...
Read more

Urgent Appeal to Stop Use of Rape and Violence Against Women

English Admin - 0
Urgent Appeal to Stop Use of Rape and Violence Against Women as War Tactic by Ethiopian Military Forces. by Belletch Deressa, PhD The aim of this...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Rebel spirit: Oromo harvest festival

Admin - 0
Rebel spirit: Oromo harvest festival October 2, 2020 (The Economist) -- Ethiopia’s largest and lately most-rebellious ethnic group, the Oromo, celebrates its annual thanksgiving this...
View Post
Human Rights

Saudi Arabia: thousands of Ethiopian migrants held in ‘hellish’ conditions – new investigation

Admin - 0
Saudi Arabia: thousands of Ethiopian migrants held in 'hellish' conditions - new investigation (Amnesty) -- Thousands of Ethiopians expelled by neighbouring Yemen in March left...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

KFO-‘Yoo filannoo dhugaa gaggeessina ta’e marii dhugaa nu barbaachisa’

Falmataa - 1
‘Yoo filannoo dhugaa gaggeessina ta’e marii dhugaa nu barbaachisa’- KFO Haala siyaasaa Itoophiyaa keessa yeroo amma jiru ilaalchisuun ibsa kan baase Paartiin Kongireesii Federaalawaa Oromoo...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Haqa: Icciitiin mootummaa Ogeessi seeraa Batiruu Dibaabaa dabarsee kennuun itti shakkame maali?

Falmataa - 0
Haqa: Icciitiin mootummaa Ogeessi seeraa Batiruu Dibaabaa dabarsee kennuun itti shakkame maali? September 30, 2020 Ogeessi seeraa gorsaa kantiibaa itti-aanaa duraanii magaalaa Finfinnee Injinar Taakkala Uumaa...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
MORE STORIES
Saudi Arabia protesters Hachalu Ethiopia mootummaa leader attack journalists violations justice human rights in Ethiopia police

Saudi Arabia: thousands of Ethiopian migrants held in ‘hellish’ conditions –...

Admin - 0