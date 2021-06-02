Relief for Displaced Oromo from Borana to Kenya

June 1, 2021

Relief for Displaced Oromo from Borana to Kenya

Donate

Oromo Relief Association is organizing this fundraiser to benefit OROMO RELIEF ASSOCIATION. 

Borana to Kenya

Donate

On the 20th of May, 2021 the Ethiopian armed forces killed 3 young boys including  Galgalo Waaqo at the start. Following this, the community turned up for the burial event. Denying this, the armed forces fired at the attendees and killed some more. The armed forces devastated the homestead of the community, eventually, about 300 fled to neighboring Kenya. They are now in  Emergency need of foodstuff and nightclothes. Your donation contributes to this emergency relief.  Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to them.

Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.