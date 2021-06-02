Relief for Displaced Oromo from Borana to Kenya

Oromo Relief Association

On the 20th of May, 2021 the Ethiopian armed forces killed 3 young boys including Galgalo Waaqo at the start. Following this, the community turned up for the burial event. Denying this, the armed forces fired at the attendees and killed some more. The armed forces devastated the homestead of the community, eventually, about 300 fled to neighboring Kenya. They are now in Emergency need of foodstuff and nightclothes. Your donation contributes to this emergency relief. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to them.

